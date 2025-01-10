Jethro Tull Announce 'Curious Ruminant' Album With New Video

(Chipster) After two consecutive new Jethro Tull album releases in 2022 and 2023, a new record - 'Curious Ruminant' - is unleashed on Friday, March 7th, 2025. Consisting of nine new tracks varying in length from two and half minutes to almost seventeen minutes, this is an album of mostly full band music. Amongst the musicians featured are former keyboardist Andrew Giddings and drummer James Duncan, along with the current band members David Goodier, John O'Hara, Scott Hammond and, making his recording debut with the band, guitarist Jack Clark.
To coincide with this announcement, the albums title track has been launched digitally, alongside a video by Costin Chioreanu (who previously created the bands video for 'Ginnungagap' from RokFlote).
'Curious Ruminant' will be available on several different formats, including a Ltd Deluxe Ultra Clear 180g 2LP + 2CD + Blu-ray Artbook & Ltd Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook. Both of these feature the main album, alternative stereo mixes & a blu-ray containing Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound (once again undertaken by Bruce Soord of The Pineapple Thief), as well as exclusive interview material. The Ltd Deluxe vinyl artbook also includes 2 exclusive art-prints. The album will also be available as a Special Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g LP + LP-booklet & as Digital Album (in both stereo & Dolby Atmos).
The full tracklisting is as follows:
1. Puppet And The Puppet Master 04:04
2. Curious Ruminant 06:00
3. Dunsinane Hill 04:17
4. The Tipu House 03:31
5. Savannah of Paddington Green 03:13
6. Stygian Hand 04:16
7. Over Jerusalem 05:55
8. Drink From The Same Well 16:42
9. Interim Sleep 02:33
