Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'

(High Rise) Multi-diamond and platinum-certified powerhouse Julia Michaels cuts to the chase and into the new year with a brand new single "Scissors" featuring the internationally acclaimed and adored artist Maren Morris.
Inspired by "sh*tty ex-boyfriends and stupid boys," Michaels and Morris bring the sass with their latest collaboration following their 2024 release "cut!" The official music video for "Scissors" premiered today, making its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards in New York City. Directed by Blythe Thomas, the playful video serves as a tantalizing follow-up to Julia's critically lauded "Heaven II," officially marking the beginning of a new era as an independent artist.
No one has had more of an impact on reshaping the pop landscape than GRAMMY nominated Julia Michaels, whose razor-sharp perspective on love, loss, and the wide spectrum of the human experience has deservedly catapulted her to the forefront of her industry. Lauded for her work on hit singles by artists like Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Janelle Monáe, Shawn Mendes, P!NK, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Hailee Steinfeld, The Chicks, Keith Urban, Jessie Ware, and more, Julia has spent the last decade honing her craft and delivering fans some of the most evocative music of a generation.
Now with 13+ billion combined primary artist streams, 60+ billion credited streams, 18 RIAA Diamond and 194 Platinum Accreditations, 40 billion combined video views, five GRAMMY nominations, plus countless songwriting credits, including songs on both Sabrina Carpenter and Dua Lipa's latest studio albums, Julia Michaels is truly owning her mastery, experience and genuine talent with her own body of work, uncensored and unapologetically so.
Julia Michaels Begins New Era With 'Heaven II'
Maren Morris Teams With Julia Michaels For 'cut!'
Sammy Hagar Reveals One Rarity For Las Vegas Residency- AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title- Breaking Benjamin- more
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- more
Ringo Starr Delivers His Country Album 'Look Up'- Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill For 'I Can't Make You Love Me'- Parmalee Stream New Single 'Cowgirl'- more
ROSE and Bruno Mars' APT Goes Platinum- Journey Montana Shares New Single 'Best One'- Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title
Breaking Benjamin Reveal Video For Chart Topping 'Awaken'
Bad Religion Lead Punk In The Park AZ Lineup
Jaws of Brooklyn 'Coming Home' For Valentine's Day
Left on Red Unleash 'PyroSCENiac' Video
The Halo Effect Mark New Album release With 'What We Become' Video
24 Hours of Eno Livestream Announced
Jethro Tull Announce 'Curious Ruminant' Album With New Video