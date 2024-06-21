Maren Morris Teams With Julia Michaels For 'cut!'

(Columbia Records) Maren Morris shares her anxiously awaited new single "cut!" featuring Julia Michaels, out now via Columbia Records. "cut!" uncorks a flood of emotions as Maren's internal dialogue captures the feeling of trying to be perfect on a daily basis. Boasting a stunning contribution from Julia paired with Maren's showstopping vocals, relatable storytelling, and raw truth, it soars as an equally intimate and infectious anthem. The song was penned by Maren, Julia Michaels, Caroline Allin and Joel Little, with production also by Joel Little.

Speaking on the song, Maren says: "cut!" is about me holding myself together through the day, looking well-rested, not a hair out of place, not canceling any plans with friends because that's how well I want you to think I'm doing. Perhaps those things are all true, but at night I let the mask slip and let myself scream or fall apart to let the steam out of the kettle. It's a cathartic release that doesn't require secrecy, but there are worldly expectations to keep it together despite your feelings. This song gives me permission to fall apart.

"cut!" is the first song to be unveiled from Maren's just-announced 5-song Intermission EP, which is set for release August 2. See the full track list below. "cut!" also notably sees Maren reunite with Julia after co-writing the two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated and gold-certified "Circles Around This Town" together in 2020.

After wrapping the first leg of shows on her RSVP Redux Tour, Maren kicks off a run of 7 dates with Maroon 5 tonight in Clarkston, MI. As RSVP Redux returns on June 30, attending fans are invited to submit their dream setlist for upcoming dates HERE, and a new setlist will be curated each evening based on submissions. The RSVP Redux Tour serves as a revival and a reunion for the 2020 RSVP Tour and features support from Betty Who, Allison Ponthier, Delacey, and Anna Graves on select dates. Maren will also make a series of stops at summer festivals, including Sommo Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, and All Things Go Music Festival.

