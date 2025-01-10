Watch Johnny Huynh's 'HELL ON ME' Video

(Columbia) Rising 21-year-old singer-songwriter Johnny Huynh kicks off 2025 with his new song "HELL ON ME" today via Columbia Records. "HELL ON ME" offers a raw and introspective look into the complexities of love and emotional attachment.
The song arrives alongside the official video, which captures the tension between the pull of memories and the painful reality of the relationship, illustrating the difficulty of breaking free from a cycle of disappointment.
"'HELL ON ME' is a reflection of my own experience-about the emotional pull of going back to an ex, even when I know it's not good for me," says Johnny. "I've found myself stuck in this cycle, repeatedly returning to someone I know isn't right for me, even when I can feel the pain and disappointment creeping in each time. I think it's the attachment, that old connection, the memories that make it hard to break free. There's a strange mix of hope that maybe this time it'll be different, and the comfort of familiarity, even if it's unhealthy. I've struggled with understanding why I keep going back, even when my heart knows better. Sometimes it's easier to hold on to the past than face the fear of moving on and letting go. It's a battle between wanting love and knowing I need to love myself enough to stop the cycle."
Seattle-based Vietnamese-American Johnny's popularity burgeoned on social media, thanks to open-hearted covers of anthems by d4vd and more. His candor, sense of humor, and unfiltered spirit engaged a massive audience across TikTok and Instagram. He only parlayed this popularity into his original material, gaining traction on "MAKE IT ALRIGHT", "The One That Was Meant For Me" and "Cheater." Johnny, who gained the title of the 'voice of a new generation' from Seatle Magazine, is challenging pop stereotypes with his raw, emotional vulnerability. Earlier this year, Johnny released "Good As You," "When The Night Ends" and "Left Of Me," which has already garnered over 4.4 million streams worldwide to date.
