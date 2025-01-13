Brian Setzer Orchestra's 'Vavoom' Getting Special Vinyl Reissue

(Chipster) Deko Entertainment is excited to bring you the next release in our Brian Setzer Orchestra re-issues. 2000's Vavoom! featuring "Gettin' In The Mood" on limited edition 180g colored vinyl drops on March 21st,

The Brian Setzer Orchestra is a swing band formed in 1992 by Stray Cats frontman Brian Setzer. Their debut self titled album was released in 1994, and was followed up in 1996 with Guitar Slinger. In 1998, for their breakout album The Dirty Boogie, the group covered Louis Prima's "Jump, Jive An' Wail", which originally appeared on Prima's 1957 album The Wildest! and found themselves with a runaway hit! The album's success led to a massive tour which ran from fall of 1998 through the summer of 1999, including a performance at the infamous Woodstock 1999. The Dirty Boogie's success was capped off with a Grammy win for Brian's version of "Sleepwalk" for Best Pop Instrumental in 1999. That would just be the first Grammy that Brian would bring home with the Orchestra.

With the success of the recent Guitar Slinger and The Dirty Boogie reissues from the Brian Setzer Orchestra we are now excited to announce for the first time on vinyl since 2000, Vavoom!. Remastered on 180g vinyl in two amazing Limited-Edition Colors. There are only 300 of The Americano and 700 of the Caravan Yellow. Vavoom! is the fourth release from the Brian Setzer Orchestra featuring "Pennsylvania 6-5000" and "Getting' In the Mood". Setzer uses his Rock-a-Billy style in league with some of the best standards from the big band era to produce some very cool finger snapping, get-up-and-dance tunes.

Vavoom! continues Setzer's interpretation of the swing era, and he has made classic songs of a bygone era accessible again to a new audience, with classics like "Mack The Knife", and "Caravan" which won him a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance in 2001 for his arrangement.

