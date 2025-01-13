Kat Luna Shares 'Happiest I've Ever Been'

(Sony Music Nashville) Kat Luna today shares the release of "Happiest I've Ever Been (Spanglish Version)." Featuring both Spanish and English lyrics, Luna wrote the heartfelt song with Josh Kerr, Peytan Porter, and Erika Ender. The song explores the concept of not only healing after a failed relationship but emerging from a breakup with a happier and healthier mindset than ever before. The track features simplistic production, allowing Luna's dynamic vocals to shine.

Luna shared the inspiration behind the track, stating, "I feel so grateful to be where I am... and it's crazy to say that I'm the happiest I've ever been. Over the past couple of years, I've been through some of my lowest points, but I've learned so much about myself and what truly matters. It's all been worth it to get to where I am today."

This release comes on the heels of Luna's previous track, "That Girl," which led to praise for how Luna "has always had a formidable, octave-leaping, pop-fused vocal, the kind that feels tailor-made for rangy, emotion-fueled ballads like this," (Billboard).

Latina Country artist Kat Luna, formerly of Kat & Alex, is embarking on a new chapter as a solo artist. A first generation Cuban American, Luna was born and raised in Miami and grew up singing in church. She decided to pursue music professionally after appearing on "La Voz" at the age of 19. Luna later competed as a solo artist on American Idol, prompting a move to Nashville upon completion of the show. Luna now looks ahead to her next chapter as she continues to record new music with producer Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Lady A). With her Cuban roots, powerful vocals, and love of country music storytelling, Luna is forging her own path built on her passion for music and commitment to authenticity. Luna is represented by Sony Music Nashville, Neon Coast (Management), UTA (Booking Agency) and Warner Chappell Nashville (Publishing).

Related Stories

News > Kat Luna