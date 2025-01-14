Metallica's All Within My Hands Foundation Gives $500K To LA Fire Relief

(NLM) The fires raging in the Los Angeles area have relentlessly wreaked havoc and widespread destruction since January 7 and, sadly, do not show signs of slowing down. Despite containment progress over the weekend, officials warn residents to stay vigilant as the Santa Ana winds return and are expected to reach up to 70 MPH over the coming days, creating critical fire conditions.
In the past week, the community has suffered at least 24 lives lost, nearly 100,000 people under evacuation orders, 40,000 acres burned, and more than 12,000 structures-commercial and residential-destroyed. However, numbers cannot articulate the magnitude of anguish as the disaster upends families and dismantles livelihoods.
Metallica's foundation, All Within My Hands, is granting $500,000 to relief efforts carried out by the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund and the Pasadena Community Foundation's Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund.
The California Community Foundation (CCF) has a long history of ensuring resources reach those most in need. It leverages partnerships with community-based organizations and government agencies while using data from CalFire and the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index to prioritize underserved communities. For the LA County wildfires, CCF has activated its Wildfire Recovery Fund to complement immediate relief and address the long-term recovery needs of neighborhoods. The fund's disaster and recovery efforts support an array of critical recovery services, including housing, case management, mental health, and medical care for displaced residents. It also aids in rebuilding essential infrastructure like emergency communication systems and offers financial disaster assistance, labor law education, and immigration services to low-wage workers and immigrant families. AWMH is donating $250,000 to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund.
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell Discussed Collab With Metallica's James Hetfield
Metallica's Blacklist Raised Over $3 Million (2024 In Review)
Metallica's James Hetfield Reflected On Cliff Burton's Ongoing Influence (2024 In Review)
Metallica Revealed Previously Unseen Cliff Burton Photos Via '(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth' Video (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Premiering New Single This Week- Expanded Eric Clapton Unplugged Coming To Movie Theaters- more
Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith Looses Home In Los Angeles Wildfire- Steven Tyler's Healing Process Going Really Well- The Namm Show Will Go On As Planned- more
Kenny Chesney Kicking 2025 Off With Today and The Tonight Show Appearances- The Oak Ridge Boys Add Dates To American Made Farewell Tour- more
David Guetta Scores His 17th No. 1 With 'Forever Young'- Lil Baby's 'WHAM' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Albums Chart- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Megadeth Frontman And Family Launch Of Mustaine
Coldplay Announce 'A Film For The Future' And Share Trailer
Nothing More Announce Spring Headline Shows
Cryptosis Unleash 'Reign Of Infinite' Video
Telepathy Announce New Album With 'Oath'
Dance Gavin Dance Launching Return Of The Robot North American Tour
Bear McCreary Announces North American Themes & Variation Tour Dates
Let Me Downs Deliver 'Broken Promises'