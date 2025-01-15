Lockjaw 'Control The Chaos' With Upon a Burning Body's Danny Leal

(MDPR) Lockjaw have unleashed their latest single, "Control the Chaos" , featuring a searing guest appearance by Danny Leal of Upon a Burning Body. Released to widespread acclaim, this collaboration delivers a ferocious blend of heavy riffs, pounding rhythms, and dynamic vocal interplay.

The single, now available on all major streaming platforms, also comes with an intense music video that showcases LOCKJAW's high-energy performance and electrifying chemistry.

A Year of Triumphs 2024 has been a banner year for LOCKJAW, highlighted by performances at major festivals like Rockfest , So What?! Music Fest , and Big Texas Metalfest , as well as sharing stages with metal heavyweights such as Killswitch Engage , Sevendust , Parkway Drive , and Shinedown .

Reflecting on the journey, guitarist Jeff Ogle said: "This year has been nothing short of incredible. From hitting the road with some of the biggest names in metal to connecting with Danny for this track, it's been a whirlwind of milestones. We couldn't think of a better way to cap off 2024 than with this release."

"Control the Chaos" marks a new chapter for LOCKJAW as they gear up for their highly anticipated follow-up to their 2023 debut album, Relentless . Produced by Chris Collier (Korn, Flat Black, Mick Mars), the track represents the band's commitment to pushing boundaries while staying true to their roots.

"Collaborating with Danny was an amazing experience," Ogle shared. "He brought a level of intensity that perfectly matched the song's energy. This track is for everyone who craves unrelenting, no-holds-barred metal."

Live Show and What's Next

Fans got a live taste of the new material during LOCKJAW's November 9th headline show at Trees in Dallas, TX , where the band closed out their Relentless album cycle with a hometown blowout.

LOCKJAW is currently putting the finishing touches on their next studio album, promising more crushing anthems and surprises in 2025.

About LOCKJAW

Based out of Fort Worth, TX, LOCKJAW has forged a unique path in the metal scene with their raw energy and uncompromising sound. Drawing comparisons to Machine Head , Slipknot , and Stone Sour , the band continues to captivate fans with their defiant approach to songwriting and live performance.

