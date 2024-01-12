Lockjaw Cover Alice In Chains' 'Them Bones'

(Freeman) Lockjaw are ready to hit the ground running in 2024! Propelled by the strength of their debut studio album, 'Relentless', the band has released a heavy hitting cover of the iconic Alice In Chains hit "Them Bones" - along with the announcement of their first US tour! The band will embark on "The Relentless Tour" alongside fellow Dallas/Fort Worth metal act Dispositions. The trek kicks off in Corpus Christi, TX on January 27, and concludes in Ocean Springs, MS on March 2.

Speaking about his personal reverence for AIC, guitarist Jeff Ogle shares, "Alice In Chains was always one of my favorite bands, especially from the Pacific Northwest. That scene was so huge in the 90s, and so many great bands came from there. When I was about 13, I got my first CD player in my room, and my grandad took me to the pawn shop one day and my very first CD was 'Jar of Flies'. I wore that thing out. Every song was just amazing to me."

Further addressing what led the band to cover "Them Bones", Ogle adds:

"I think the reason I pushed so hard with the guys to do AIC as our first cover, and 'Them Bones' in particular, was it was just the heaviest grungy song ever. When we recorded 'Relentless', we found we were doing a ton of back up harmony vocals, and as it was happening in the studio, I just kept thinking of Layne and Jerry. So I wanted to tap into that vibe or spirit when we were recording. Needless to say, 'Relentless' ended up being something we are all very proud of, and now we wanted to pay tribute to one of the bands that was very inspirational to us."

The Relentless Tour 2024

w/ Dispositions

January 27 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock*

February 22 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

February 23 - Fort Worth, TX @ Haltom Theater (Havoc Fest)

February 24 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

February 25 - Nashville, TN @ The Cobra

February 26 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

February 27 - Gainesville, GA @ Blackstrap Rock Hall

February 29 - Birmingham, AL @ The Nick

March 1 - Fort Walton Beach, FL @ Downtown Music Hall

March 2 - Ocean Springs, MS @ The Juke Joint

*- Lockjaw Only

