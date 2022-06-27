Lockjaw Reach 'Breaking Point' With New Video

Lockjaw have released a music video for their hit single "Breaking Point". The track been streamed over 158,000 times on Spotify in 4 weeks and is featured on Spotify's New Core playlist.
Jeff Ogle had this to say, "'Breaking Point', I think has really proved to us that we can stretch outside our normal heavy roots and create something more melodic, vocally and musically. After just a few weeks the song hit over 100k streams on SPOTIFY, and helped us get on 2 Spotify Playlists, (New Core and All New Metal), Which was a really big deal, and milestone for us.
"Anytime you venture into new territory its exciting and nerve racking. We are known for heavy music, so for me it's easy to rip out those kinds of riffs and write that style. 'Breaking Point' really changed my perspective on what is possible with this group when we were in the studio and Joe, our vocalist, came up with the main melody for the chorus. It kind of blew me away! The goal of this record was to take all that we love about metal and rock and just make it ours, with hooks, melodies, screams and ground shaking energy. We recently added 'Breaking Point' to our live set, and its really helped us prove to each other what we are capable of, I mean, if you told me 4 of 5 of Lockjaw would be doing vocals harmonies and backups live a year ago, I would have laughed at you. We are proud of where this record and song has brought us as a band.
"The video for 'Breaking Point' was shot and directed by Jeremy Peterson. We wanted to try and capture the energy of a Lockjaw show in the most intimate atmosphere we could. So, we invited some of our rowdy fans and friends into the shoot and told them to do what they do best. The final product turned out better than we could have hoped for, and we are so thankful for all the Lockjaw Legion, that always support us.
"The artwork for 'Breaking Point' was hand drawn by Tony Squindo, also known for his work with Metallica. Tony and I have become friends for the past year, and he really has a vision for what we were looking for, with art concepts, T-Shirts, etc. We couldn't believe he wanted to work with us to be honest. But it's a good relationship and we are proud of the work he has done for us." Watch the video below:
Lockjaw 'Living in My Head' With New Video
Lockjaw Deliver 'Silence The Fear' Video
Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney At Music Festival- Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic- Megadeth- more
Whitesnake Cancel Festival Set Due To 'Severe Health Problems'- KISS Go Back To 1977 For Bootleg Release- Rolling Stones- more
Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album With Jeff Beck Collaboration- Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Sharks' Video- Travis Barker- more
Megadeth Chronicle Vic Rattlehead With 'We'll Be Back' Short Film- Guns N' Roses- Rolling Stones- Bruce Springsteen- more
Caught In The Act: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: MixTape Tour - The New Kids On The Block, Rick Astley, En Vogue, and Salt-N-Pepa
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand - Part 2
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Dave Grohl Jams With Paul McCartney At Music Festival
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Rock Led Zeppelin Classic At Glastonbury
Megadeth's Full Hellfest Performance Streaming Online
Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Trinity Of Terror Tour
Dance Gavin Dance Announce An Evening With Friends Tour
Jack White Rocks Seven Nation Army At Glastonbury Festival
Capital Theatre Deliver 'Fait Accompli' With New Video
Rob Zombie Previews US Tour With New Animated Video