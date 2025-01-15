Who On Earth Deliver 'Lobotomy' Video

(FP) New Jersey hard rockers Who On Earth are back with the hard-hitting and unapologetic single "Lobotomy" - pulling no punches as it confronts the grip of shock media, false news, and political agendas that have divided the masses and hypnotized a generation. The track stands as a raw outcry against the endless stream of content that keeps people locked in virtual lives, numbing free thought and fueling a culture of disconnection.

With searing riffs and urgent lyrics, "Lobotomy" calls out the manipulation and mindless consumption that dominates our screens. The band describes the track as a wake-up call to break free from the digital haze.

Vocalist Coosh comments, "In a country founded on civil liberties, many still allow themselves to be mentally enslaved by societal expectations-conforming to trends, no matter how absurd. Free thinking is increasingly mischaracterized as hate speech. Trust your own path and let your true self shine through."

On the release of the video, bassist Pete Rizzi adds: "Although the subject matter of this song is pretty serious, ok, it's downright scary. We did have a great time cutting Coosh's skull open, rewiring his brain, and having him see the light. Just like in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest!"

Who On Earth have also announced the release of their highly antipicated new EP 'Smoke & Mirrors' out on March 7th, pre-orders will be available soon. The release of 'Smoke & Mirrors' comes in the wake of a heartbreaking loss for the band. In July, WHO ON EARTH completed recording their new material, only to lose their lead guitarist, Bruce Gatewood, to a sudden heart attack. Bruce was a beloved musician, friend, and mentor whose legacy is deeply embedded in the band's music.

"Bruce will always live on in our hearts, and his contributions will be heard for many years to come," reflects the band. "We've vowed to honor him by getting this music out to the world and keeping his memory alive."

'Smoke & Mirrors' was produced, mixed, engineered & mastered by Mike Orlando (Category 7, Adrenaline Mob) at Sonic Stomp Studios, NY, NY, while the EP cover art was created by Ken Adams (Lamb of God).

On the release of the EP, Who On Earth comments, "We plan on releasing new music throughout the year, and 'Smoke & Mirrors' is part one. We can't wait for people to hear how the band has grown from 'Blame' and how layered our songwriting and musicianship has become."

