Temperance Preview New Live Album With 'Daruma' Video

(Napalm) Italian masters of modern melodic metal Temperance have spellbound their symphonic magic into a thrilling live album, From Hermitage To Europe, out March 14, 2025 via Napalm Records! Captured during the band's latest extended tour supporting their album Hermitage - Daruma's Eyes Pt. 2 (2023), the new live recording brings the magical village of Hermitage and fan favorites to life!

Now featured for the first time in live recording form, this story was first explored on the aforementioned full-length studio album, which has since also been released in its orchestral version, featuring many renowned guests such as Fabienne Erni (Eluveitie) and Laura Fella (Faun).

Known for their vocal harmonies, the first single, "Daruma", is a gift to symphonic lovers, where melodic guitar passages collide with a galloping drum beat. TEMPERANCE's Michele Guaitoli takes us into their magical world, while his vocal comrade-in-arms Kristin Starkey heats up the tension with her dark timbre. This live recording serves as the perfect prelude to their highly anticipated 2025 European tour, with melodic death metal giants Ignea and symphonic powerhouse Induction.

Marco Pastorino on "Daruma": "It's been years since our only live release, and the time has come to publish material with our current lineup. For the first time, you'll be able to listen to some of our most renowned tracks in their live versions - such as "Of Jupiter And Moons," "Diamanti," and "The Last Hope In A World Of Hopes," while also including some of the most beloved songs from our latest album, Hermitage, after spending a year on the road supporting it.

"For this reason, we have chosen to release 'Daruma' as the first single, marking the first track released with our Kristin Starkey.

"We will celebrate the release of From Hermitage To Europe alongside our European headlining tour!"

Rousing guitar riffs, epic orchestrations and powerful vocal duets are a welcome gift for symphonic metal lovers, now captured for the afterworld. While "The Last Hope in a World of Hopes" combines gripping melodies and choral vocals, their stunning live performance can also be witnessed in "Darkness Is Just a Drawing" - fans will experience one of the band's most magical compositions, shining with masterful vocal harmonies. The palpable energy on fan-favorites like "Diamanti" and "Of Jupiter And Moons" showcase the band's extraordinary musical atmosphere.

Michele Guaitoli about the album: "The last years have been a rollercoaster of emotions. TEMPERANCE have grown on every level and have been traveling the world, having the honor of performing in Europe, the UK, the US and South America.

"Those who follow us are well aware that from "Of Jupiter and Moons" to "Hermitage", we've faced a relevant line-up change. We felt it was fundamental to let our listeners understand who TEMPERANCE is nowadays, as the arrival of Kristin during the EU tour as special guests for Tarja had a strong impact on the sound of the band, thanks to her unique (and outstanding) voice.

"From Hermitage To Europe gives justice to what you are going to witness live in March during our headline run, and most importantly, sets in stone the essence of this new cycle of TEMPERANCE, which we want to be a cycle of rebirth."

Related Stories

Temperance Unplug And 'Paint The World' With New Video

Temperance Release 'Evelyn' Video

Temperance Streaming New Single 'I Am The Fire'

News > Temperance