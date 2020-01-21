.

Temperance Streaming New Single 'I Am The Fire'

William Lee | 01-21-2020

Temperance

Temperance have released a lyric video for their brand new single "I Am The Fire". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Viridian", which is hitting stores this Friday, January 24th.


Marco Pastorino had this to say, "Our paths have crossed at a lot of places and stories. I Am the Fire is about motivation and a trigger that can help us to reach our goals.

"Through different colors, moods and situations, we can find a light on our journey. As always we blend our three different vocal styles in one of the most melodic tracks from Viridian.

"As a side note, we were not particularly thinking of seasonal wildfire or the horrible tragedy that is happening in Australia right now. The word 'fire' is recurrently used as an analogy to inner strength, and we believe that we can take it as a call to action for uniting and together, overcoming any obstacles we face individually as well as a society." Watch the video here


