Central Cee and 21 Savage Team Up For 'GBP'

(Columbia) Following a monumental year, Central Cee, the UK's global rap heavyweight, kicks off 2025 with his unexpected new single, "GBP," featuring 21 Savage. This surprise collaboration is sure to whip fans into a frenzy, serving as yet another statement of intent from Cench as he gears up for the release of his debut album Can't Rush Greatness on January 24th, 2025.

"GBP" sees Central Cee and 21 Savage trade razor-sharp verses, seamlessly blending UK and US rap cultures. Over a hypnotic vocal sample and hard-hitting beat, Cench draws on 21's cutthroat energy to reflect on his journey-from humble beginnings to global superstardom-while staying rooted in the realities of street life and generational struggle. With lines like: "We ain't got generational wealth / Got a couple of mil for my unborn child"

Cench delivers unfiltered lyricism that captures his rise to success and the contradictions of his world-where wealth, struggle, and loyalty intertwine. "Red carpet in my trackie and Air Max / They want a boy with a London style."

This lyric references Central Cee's iconic appearance at the 2023 British Fashion Awards, where he made headlines by stepping onto the red carpet in a tracksuit-a moment that epitomised his unapologetic embrace of London's street culture.

The single lands alongside a trade-mark CC visual, filmed in Atlanta and directed by esteemed director Cole Bennet/ Lyrical Lemonade, who also directed the video for Cench's hit single "Doja."

21 Savage, an icon in US rap, adds his signature flow to the track, delivering gritty lines that complement Cench's introspective storytelling. Together, the duo creates a cross-Atlantic anthem that bridges London's raw energy with Atlanta's unmistakable sound.

"GBP" arrives as a pivotal moment in the lead-up to Can't Rush Greatness, a project that promises to solidify Central Cee's legacy. Fresh off the success of his viral SYNA merch bundle and collaborations with global powerhouses like Nike and Trapstar, Cench continues to push boundaries both musically and culturally.

Central Cee's ability to cross over internationally has propelled him to an ever-growing US audience, cementing his status as a global force in rap. The new single follows a historic year for Central Cee. Named the highest-streaming UK rapper on Spotify in 2024, Cench dominated the charts with his chart-topping single "Band4Band" with Lil Baby, which broke records in the USA. "Band4Band" reached Number 3 on the UK Chart and spent 12 weeks there. It is now the biggest selling UK rap song of 2024, amassing over 390 million global audio streams & peaking at #18 on the US Billboard Chart - the highest-charting UK rap single on the Billboard Hot 100 and a dominant force on Urban and Rhythmic radio.

The release of "GBP" reaffirms Central Cee's position as a pioneer of UK rap, capable of bridging cultures and reaching audiences worldwide. As he prepares to drop Can't Rush Greatness, "GBP" serves as a reminder that Central Cee's journey-from the streets of London to global dominance-is far from over.

