Darren Kiely Shares 'Weight' Video

(Sony Music) Free Flight Records' Irish prodigy Darren Kiely is kicking off 2025 with the release of a reflective track, "Weight". Produced by David Baron, Kiely wrote the track alongside Ross Ellis and Joe Fox. The song explores the experience of acknowledging how one's flaws might negatively impact a relationship and features Kiely's ability to convey emotions with his vocals.

Kiley reflected on the track, sharing, "'Weight' expresses a deep sense of guilt but also self-awareness of one's struggles and insecurities and the impact they have on their loved one(s). It represents what an escalation of those thoughts might look like and is for anyone who may feel like they're holding someone else back."

In addition to the release of this new music, Kiely is also starting the new year with a new accolade. The singer-songwriter recently earned a spot as one of Amazon Music's 2025 Artists to Watch.

Kiely is also gearing up for his Never Been Here Before World Tour, which will begin on Feb. 5th in Copenhagen. The tour will hit numerous cities in Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, and Australia. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Dates for the Never Been Here Before World Tour Include:

2/5/25: Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

2/6/25: Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

2/7/25: Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen Klubb

2/10/25: Hamburg, Germany - Knust

2/11/25: Prague, CZ - Café V Lese

2/12/25: Munich, Germany - Strom

2/14/25: Zurich, Switzerland - Bogen F

2/15/25: Ghent, Belgium - Handelsbeurs

2/16/25: Cologne, Germany - Luxor

2/19/25: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

2/20/25: London, UK - Electric Ballroom

2/22/25: Bristol, UK - Trinity

2/24/25: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2

2/25/25: Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

2/27/25: Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers

2/28/25: Stirling, UK - The Tolbooth

3/1/25: Newcastle, UK - Newcastle University

3/3/25: Manchester, UK - Academy 2

3/5/25: Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

3/7/25: Galway, Ireland - Lesiureland, UK

3/8/25: Cork, Ireland - City Hall

3/9/25: Wexford, Ireland - National Opera House

3/13/25: Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia

3/15/25: Limerick, Ireland - Milk Market

4/5/25: Melbourne, Australia - Night Cat

4/6/25: Brisbane, Australia - Brightside

4/8/25: Sydney, Australia - Oxford Arts Factory

4/10/25: Perth, Australia - Amplifier

4/17/25: Johannesburg, South Africa - The Troyeville

4/20/25: Cape Town, South Africa - Brass Bell

