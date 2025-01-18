Watch Barefoot Joe's Self-Directed 'Soulmate' Video

(PN) Barefoot Joe releases captivating new single and music video, "Soulmate." Barefoot Joe returns with his heartfelt new single, "Soulmate," a stirring breakup ballad that pairs tender storytelling with his signature country sound. Directed by Barefoot Joe himself, the accompanying music video features a ballerina grappling with the pressures of relentless work, reflecting the song's themes of longing and regret.
"When I was driving to my beach house in Topsail, NC, the chorus popped into my head, and I recorded it on my voice memo. That night, I grabbed my guitar on the back deck, inspired by the moonlit water, and wrote the entire song," Joe shares, capturing the intimate process behind the track. With evocative lyrics like, "Should've sang a different tune / But I learned the hard way / You only get one chance when you're dancin' with your soulmate," the track is a bittersweet ode to love lost.
A native of Virginia, Barefoot Joe has cultivated a loyal following throughout the Southeast, with sold-out performances across North Carolina and Tennessee. He has shared the stage with rising stars of the country scene and has been a featured act at notable festivals like Coastal Country Jam and was awarded "Country Song of the Year" at the 2024 Josie Music Awards with Danny Kensy. His storytelling has also garnered radio play on prominent regional stations. Barefoot Joe's ability to capture life's quiet but poignant moments makes "Soulmate" a must-listen for fans of deeply personal country music.
