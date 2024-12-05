Carrie Underwood To Perform On Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

(fcc) ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced its highly-anticipated New York lineup for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025," the nation's most-watched New Year's Eve celebration. Ryan Seacrest, marking his 20th year as host, will return alongside co-host Rita Ora to lead the festivities from New York's Times Square, with an all-star roster of artists including Carrie Underwood performing before the ball drops at midnight, as well as Megan Moroney and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Multi-hyphenate Dayanara Torres will return as co-host in Puerto Rico. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025," will air Tuesday, December 31, live on ABC beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST and stream next day on Hulu.

Underwood says, "I have such fun memories of performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015, and I'm so excited to perform just before the ball drops again this year. I'm thrilled to celebrate 20 years since winning 'American Idol' by joining Ryan as he hosts his 20th New Year's Eve in Times Square."

Performers Highlights

Marking 20 years since her 2005 life-changing "American Idol" win, new "Idol" judge and 8-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood will perform a medley of some of her biggest hits live in Times Square just before midnight.

Megan Moroney will take the Times Square stage to culminate an eventful year which included the release of her second album "Am I Okay?" The CMA New Artist of the Year will perform a two-song medley of tracks from the album, which debuted at No. 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and was her first Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Moroney also spent much of 2024 on tour with Kenny Chesney, hitting sold-out stadiums across the United States.

Legendary British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor will make her New Year's Rockin' Eve debut with a performance of her Platinum-Certified hit "Murder on the Dancefloor" from Times Square. Since being featured in the recent film Saltburn, "Murder on the Dancefloor" has become one of the top viral hits of the year, climbing to the Top 5 on global charts and charting for the first time ever in the U.S. over 20 years after its original release.

Previously Announced:

In his 20th year as host of America's most-watched New Year's Eve special, Ryan Seacrest will lead the countdown to midnight alongside global superstar Rita Ora live from Times Square.

Performers also include rock legend Lenny Kravitz who has sold over 40 million albums and recently released his 12th studio album; genre-bending singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, multi-platinum artist Tinashe, chart-topping country superstar Cody Johnson and five-time Grammy nominated hitmaker Thomas Rhett.

The No. 1 New Year's Eve programming special each year, ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024" attracted 22.2 Million Total Viewers at midnight.

