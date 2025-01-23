Hot Water Music Tribute Punk Community With 'Much Love'

(CCM) Hot Water Music have released a music video for "Much Love," the final track featured on the band's new album, Vows. Featuring guest vocals from Aimee Interrupter and Kevin Bivona of The Interrupters, "Much Love" is a love letter to the community that has allowed Hot Water Music to thrive for the past three decades.

A tribute to the people who have equally sacrificed time, money and energy because they believed in the band, the touching video that pulls together documentary-style clips from over the years illustrates the type of passion and love felt within this family.

"'Much Love' is a salute to the Hot Water Music family worldwide, and a simple expression of gratitude for all the years of support from people willing to meet us halfway for the long haul," frontman Chuck Ragan said. "We were honored to have the incredible talents of Aimee and Kevin of the Interrupters join us on this track."

Additionally, Hot Water Music recently released its four-song split EP with Quicksand on Equal Vision Records. Featuring classics covered by each band from Quickand's Slip and Hot Water Music's No Division, the new EP also features the unreleased tracks "Supercollider," Quicksand's first new song since 2021's Distant Populations, and "Undertow," a new Hot Water Music song lifted from its Brian McTernan-produced Vows sessions.

