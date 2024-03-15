Hot Water Music Deliver Two New Songs

(Clarion Call Media) Equal Vision Records and Hot Water Music are pleased to present "Remnants" and "Fences," two new singles lifted from the Friday, May 10 release of Vows, the long-standing, influential punk outfit's brand new album.
Featuring contributions from Brendan Yates and Daniel Fang of hardcore heroes Turnstile (who named their band after the 1997 Hot Water Music song) on the rhythmic rocker "Remnants" and Thrice on the atmospheric "Fences," these two singles continue to illustrate the power that the members of Hot Water Music put forth across this intense and musically daring 12-song showcase.
"'Remnants' is a song of friendship and what it means to be a true friend to a person dear to us even through the toughest times of our lives," the band says. "These values are based on whether or not we choose to be present for one another when all seems to fall apart."
Of "Fences," the band says, "One of the toughest things in life is remembering and recognizing the importance of living in the moment. With so many distractions in our day-to-day lives, it becomes easy to get lost in the noise of this society and lose focus of our true and present purpose."
