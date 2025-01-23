Marty Friedman Delivers 'A Prayer' Visualizer

(FP) Innovative guitar visionary Marty Friedman shares a new single, "A Prayer," from his latest solo album 'Drama.' The new track is being released as a digital single that includes a "Guitar Karaoke" version of the track as a B-Side. "A Prayer" is accompanied by a visualizer.

Marty comments on the new single: "'A Prayer' was one of the first songs I wrote for 'Drama,' It is an unapologetic tearjerker, and it set the melancholy tone for the entire album. I always wanted to do a full album of wistful songs like this, but only recently have I developed the ability to put together elaborate arrangements like this that sound deceivingly simple and uplifting."

Marty is excited to commence his "LIVE DRAMA 2025" US Tour supporting his most recent studio album 'Drama' out now on Frontiers Music. The tour begins this week on January 24th in Santa Ana and wraps up on February 22nd in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now. A full list of tour dates is below.

MARTY FRIEDMAN 'Live Drama 2025'

Jan 24 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Jan 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

Jan 27 - Denver, CO @ HQ Live

Jan 29 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

Jan 30 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

Jan 31 - Westland, MI @ Token Lounge

Feb 1 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

Feb 2 - Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester

Feb 4 - New York, NY @ The Loft at City Winery

Feb 5 - Boston, MA @ City Winery

Feb 6 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

Feb 7 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram's Head on Stage

Feb 8 - Pawling, NY @ Daryl's House

Feb 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery

Feb 11 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

Feb 13 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

Feb 14 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

Feb 16 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

Feb 17 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

Feb 18 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Feb 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

Feb 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rhythm Room

Feb 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

