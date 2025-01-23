Marty Friedman Delivers 'A Prayer' Visualizer

(FP) Innovative guitar visionary Marty Friedman shares a new single, "A Prayer," from his latest solo album 'Drama.' The new track is being released as a digital single that includes a "Guitar Karaoke" version of the track as a B-Side. "A Prayer" is accompanied by a visualizer.
Marty comments on the new single: "'A Prayer' was one of the first songs I wrote for 'Drama,' It is an unapologetic tearjerker, and it set the melancholy tone for the entire album. I always wanted to do a full album of wistful songs like this, but only recently have I developed the ability to put together elaborate arrangements like this that sound deceivingly simple and uplifting."
Marty is excited to commence his "LIVE DRAMA 2025" US Tour supporting his most recent studio album 'Drama' out now on Frontiers Music. The tour begins this week on January 24th in Santa Ana and wraps up on February 22nd in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now. A full list of tour dates is below.
MARTY FRIEDMAN 'Live Drama 2025'
Jan 24 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Jan 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd
Jan 27 - Denver, CO @ HQ Live
Jan 29 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
Jan 30 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater
Jan 31 - Westland, MI @ Token Lounge
Feb 1 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
Feb 2 - Cleveland, OH @ The Winchester
Feb 4 - New York, NY @ The Loft at City Winery
Feb 5 - Boston, MA @ City Winery
Feb 6 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
Feb 7 - Annapolis, MD @ Ram's Head on Stage
Feb 8 - Pawling, NY @ Daryl's House
Feb 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery
Feb 11 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater
Feb 13 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room
Feb 14 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement
Feb 16 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
Feb 17 - Austin, TX @ Antone's
Feb 18 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Feb 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
Feb 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rhythm Room
Feb 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky
