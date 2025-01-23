Zayn Launches Stairway To The Sky Tour

(align) Multi-platinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist Zayn kicks off the US leg of his highly-anticipated Stairway To The Sky debut solo tour, with a fan-focused performance at The Anthem in Washington, DC.
A welcomed return to the live stage, ZAYN performed songs from his fourth studio album, ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, such as "Alienated," "What I Am" and "Concrete Kisses" as well as previous hits, "PILLOWTALK," "Sweat," and "Scripted" for the first time. He rounded off his live show with a heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne.
ZAYN's STAIRWAY TO THE SKY US Headline Tour will see him play iconic venues in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, before concluding in San Francisco on February 4.
ZAYN has partnered with Prizeo to raise funds during every stop of his tour, supporting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the Los Angeles Area Food Bank. Beginning with the New York show, a special charity t-shirt will also be available for purchase, with all profits benefiting two Los Angeles-based animal rescue centers.
The tour, held in intimate sized venues, highlight the raw and stripped sound of his critically acclaimed 4thstudio album ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, released on May 17, 2024, via Mercury Records.
