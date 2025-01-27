Zayn Adds Latin American Live Debut To Stairway To The Sky Tour

(align) Multi Platinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist Zayn has announced his first ever live solo show in Latin America, taking place in Mexico City, MX at the famed Palacio de los Deportes on March 27, 2025.

Zayn shared his excitement about the upcoming show, saying: "Mexico it's been a while.. but I'm coming to see you soon.. cannot wait to see your beautiful faces and feel the heart of your incredible people 🙌🏽 keep the mic warm for me".

Tickets to Stairway To The Sky Tour in Mexico will be available starting with the Zayn VIP Key Presale on Tuesday January 28 at 11 AM local with additional presales running throughout the week. General on-sale will begin on Friday January 31 at 11 AM local at inzayn.com. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as this show is expected to sell out quickly.

The new show marks Zayn's largest solo venue to date and will follow the US leg of his Stairway To The Sky Tour. A welcomed return to the live stage, the tour sees ZAYN perform songs from his fourth studio album, ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS, such as "Alienated," "What I Am" and "Concrete Kisses" as well as previous hits, "PILLOWTALK," "Sweat," and "Scripted" for the first time.

Room Under The Stairs has been lauded by fans and critics alike, with Billboard crowning it "a career highlight," and Grammy.com praising the record, "an unmistakable sonic and thematic evolution." Rolling Stone added, "it is a showcase of an artist willingly setting the bar higher to give himself something to yearn for both emotionally and creatively... The musician's stripped-down fourth studio album is a showcase for the bare foundations of his artistry."

STAIRWAY TO THE SKY 2024 TOUR DATES

January 28, 2025

Los Angeles, CA

Shrine Expo Hall

January 29, 2025

Los Angeles, CA

Shrine Expo Hall

January 31, 2025

Los Angeles, CA

Shrine Expo Hall

February 1, 2025

Las Vegas, NV

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

February 3, 2025

San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

February 4, 2025

San Francisco, CA

Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 27, 2025

MEXICO CITY, MX

PALACIO DE LOS DEPORTES

