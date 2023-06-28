Zayn Inks Deal With Mercury Records

(align) Multiplatinum-selling recording artist, songwriter, producer, and philanthropist Zayn has signed to Mercury Records. The news arrives as Zayn set the internet ablaze after he scrubbed his Instagram. The moment immediately sent fans worldwide into a frenzy as they wondered what might be coming next...
They didn't have to wait long though. Billboard just exclusively broke the news of his signing with an official announcement today. Mercury Records President Tyler Arnold commented, "As soon as ZAYN and I met, I knew we had to work together. I was blown away by the new music, but just as impressed by his vision, drive and spirit. We're honored he and his team have joined us at Mercury Records. We've got an incredible opportunity to tell the next chapter of his story together."
ZAYN just launched a pre-save and teaser for his forthcoming debut single for Mercury Records, arriving very soon this summer. Watch the teaser here.
