Anthrax Share Recap Video For European Tour

(HER) In November and December of 2024, Anthrax set out on the band's UK/European tour with Kreator and Testament and the group has shared a recap video for the trek.

On this eighteen show tour, the band - Joey Belladonna/vocals, Scott Ian/rhythm guitar, Jonathan Donais/lead/guitar, Frank Bello/bass, and drummer Charlie Benante - performed some of the biggest, sold-out headline shows of their career that included stops in the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Italy, and more.

Filmmaker Metal Dave Media (Rob Zombie, Black Flag, Phil Anselmo & The Illegals) shot and edited all eighteen shows, providing the viewer "a front row seat" and "a backstage pass."

