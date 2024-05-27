Anthrax's Joey Belladonna Launching Dio Tribute Band

Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna took to social media to share the big news with fans that he has formed a new band to pay tribute to late legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio.

Joey told fans via a Facebook post, "[his wife] Krista and I are proud to announce our new tribute band to Ronnie James Dio! A night of songs from Dio, Sabbath, and Rainbow!"

Belladonna announced four dates for the tribute in various cities across Florida that will be taking place in August including Sebastian on August 15th, Pompano Beach on the 16th, Clearwater on the 17th and Winter Park on the 18th.

