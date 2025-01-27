Bob James and Dave Koz Announce Just Us Tour

(JKPR) Bob James and Dave Koz will be touring the U.S. together this spring. The two living legends of instrumental music will perform on piano and saxophone respectively in an intimate evening of songs and stories. The "Just Us" tour takes its name from their forthcoming duet album, Just Us, scheduled for release on March 7 via Just Koz Entertainment.
The two artists recorded the album in James' hometown of Traverse City, MI - and that's where they'll kick off the tour, headlining The Alluvion on March 13. The "Just Us" tour will include a show at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 20 and wrap up on April 1 at Seattle's Jazz Alley.
"Recording this album with Bob James was one of the greatest life (and music) experiences for me - I learned so much from this treasure of a man," says Dave Koz. "This duet project is just acoustic piano and saxophone, in all their raw beauty. Talk about being vulnerable! But with Bob at the piano, all concern goes away...like playing on a bed of clouds. I can't wait to perform these songs with him in front of a live audience."
"This is a totally unplugged and, as partner Dave points out, vulnerable set," Bob James adds. "Both he and I have had the good fortune to record many times with great rhythm sections and sophisticated production. This time out all that is stripped away, and it's just us. We hope the intimacy of these musical one-to-one conversations conveys the spirit we both felt. It was a unique opportunity for me to collaborate and be inspired by the passionate romanticism of my duo partner."
BOB JAMES * DAVE KOZ "JUST US" TOUR
3/13 - Traverse City, MI - The Alluvion
3/15 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
3/20 - New York, NY - Lincoln Center
3/22 - Chicago, IL - Studebaker Theatre
3/25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway
4/1 - Seattle, WA - Jazz Alley
