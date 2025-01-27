.

Bob James and Dave Koz Announce Just Us Tour

01-27-2025
Bob James and Dave Koz Announce Just Us Tour

(JKPR) Bob James and Dave Koz will be touring the U.S. together this spring. The two living legends of instrumental music will perform on piano and saxophone respectively in an intimate evening of songs and stories. The "Just Us" tour takes its name from their forthcoming duet album, Just Us, scheduled for release on March 7 via Just Koz Entertainment.

The two artists recorded the album in James' hometown of Traverse City, MI - and that's where they'll kick off the tour, headlining The Alluvion on March 13. The "Just Us" tour will include a show at Lincoln Center in New York City on March 20 and wrap up on April 1 at Seattle's Jazz Alley.

"Recording this album with Bob James was one of the greatest life (and music) experiences for me - I learned so much from this treasure of a man," says Dave Koz. "This duet project is just acoustic piano and saxophone, in all their raw beauty. Talk about being vulnerable! But with Bob at the piano, all concern goes away...like playing on a bed of clouds. I can't wait to perform these songs with him in front of a live audience."

"This is a totally unplugged and, as partner Dave points out, vulnerable set," Bob James adds. "Both he and I have had the good fortune to record many times with great rhythm sections and sophisticated production. This time out all that is stripped away, and it's just us. We hope the intimacy of these musical one-to-one conversations conveys the spirit we both felt. It was a unique opportunity for me to collaborate and be inspired by the passionate romanticism of my duo partner."

BOB JAMES * DAVE KOZ "JUST US" TOUR
3/13 - Traverse City, MI - The Alluvion
3/15 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Arts Center
3/20 - New York, NY - Lincoln Center
3/22 - Chicago, IL - Studebaker Theatre
3/25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway
4/1 - Seattle, WA - Jazz Alley

Related Stories
Bob James and Dave Koz Announce Just Us Tour

Dave Koz & Friends Announce 2024 Christmas Tour

Dave Koz & Friends Announce Summer Horns Tour

News > Dave Koz

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup- First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced- more

Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's New Song Now Available- Randy Rhoads Book Author Addresses Eddie Van Halen Rumors- more

Day In Country

Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- Koe Wetzel This Week's POLLSTAR Cover Artist- more

Day In Pop

Lady Gaga Announces 'MAYHEM' Album- Katy Perry Announces U.S. Leg Of The Lifetimes Tour 2025- Future Shares 'Lost My Dog' Video- more

Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall

On The Record: Judas Priest

Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up

Latest News

David Lee Roth, Stephen Pearcy and Warren DeMartini Reunion Lead M3 Rock Festival Lineup

First Vans Warped Tour 2025 Performers Announced

Orianthi Explain Why She Is Sitting Out Alice Cooper Tour Dates

Joywave Announce Here to Perform... Spring 2025 Tour Dates

Rilo Kiley Reuniting For Just Like Heaven

Anthrax Share Recap Video For European Tour

Incubus Plot 2025 Morning View + The Hits Tour

Of Mice & Men Launching Spring Headline Tour