Rilo Kiley Reuniting For Just Like Heaven

(NLM) Rilo Kiley is pleased to confirm the band's grand return to the stage in 2025. The long-awaited reunion of one of the most influential and iconic bands of the late '90s and early '00s was confirmed with the announcement of a headlining appearance at this spring's Just Like Heaven festival.

Alongside the Just Like Heaven announcement, the band has released a teaser to whet fans' appetites before their May 10th performance. Rilo Kiley's reemergence sees the band performing together for the first time in nearly two decades, having left generations of artists inspired in their wake.

"We are so very excited to come back together for Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, California-Los Angeles. As a band, we began here, and we feel so fortunate to return among so many artists and friends, to this community we hold so dear, in such a beautiful and meaningful place." - Rilo Kiley

