Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band Lead Innings Festival Lineup

11-01-2022

Imagine Dragons Festival posterFestival poster

(C3 Presents) Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band will headline the second edition of Innings Festival this March 18-19 at Raymond James Stadium Grounds in Tampa, FL during Grapefruit League's spring training.

The two-day festival will feature over fifteen artists, three stages with no overlapping sets from Weezer, Pitbull, The Avett Brothers, Marcus Mumford, The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast and more, curated local fare, and numerous family-friendly activities.

Fans can look forward to appearances by Major League Baseball greats including John Kruk, Wade Boggs, Goose Gossage, Cecil Fielder, Travis Hafner, Ryan Klesko, Jake Peavy, Edwin Encarnacion, Andy Van Slyke, Ray Lankford, Tom Herr, Rafael Furcal and more, as well as a live taping of "Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster," an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians.

1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets will be available on Thursday, November 3 at 10am ET here. Kids seven and under may enter for free with a ticketed adult.

