Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam Lead 90s Labor Day Weekend TV Coverage

(AXS TV) Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Jewel, Alanis Morissette, and Dave Matthews Band lead AXS TV's special Labor Day Weekend coverage, The special Sounds Like The 90s three-day event-will air Saturday, September 3rd through Monday, September 5th.
The event begins on September 3 at 12pE as host Katie Daryl and a celebrity panel countdown the best "90s One-Hit Wonders" on The Top Ten Revealed, followed by A Year In Music marathon delving into the landmark figures, music, and moments that defined each year of the 1990s. The day also includes unforgettable performances by '90s trailblazers Foo Fighters, Jane's Addiction, Garbage, and more, and a pair of Rock Legends profiles of Foo Fighters and Radiohead.
The festivities continue on September 4 at 10:30aE with a selection of '90s-themed episodes of Top Ten Revealed looking at the decade's top movie soundtracks, debut albums, break up songs and more. Other highlights include powerhouse sets by Alanis Morissette, Matchbox Twenty, Pearl Jam, and The Black Crowes; Rock Legends profiles examining the lasting legacies of Nine Inch Nails, No Doubt, Green Day, and more.
The block closes out on Labor Day with hit-heavy concerts from R&B standouts Seal and Macy Gray, folk heroes Dave Matthews Band and Sheryl Crow, alt-rock mainstays Stone Temple Pilots, and Soundgarden; as well as Rock Legends profiles of Lenny Kravitz, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Pearl Jam. The long weekend culminates with a special 30th Anniversary celebration presentation of the 1992 Cameron Crowe classic Singles, starring Matt Dillon, Bridget Fonda, and Kyra Sedgwick as friends searching for love amidst Seattle's exploding music scene, boasting appearances by Grunge legends Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder, and Layne Staley, and a soundtrack featuring alt-rock royalty Mudhoney, Smashing Pumpkins, Pearl Jam, and Alice In Chains, among many others.
Watch the promo and see the complete Sounds Like The '90s Lineup below:
Saturday, September 3
12pE - Top Ten Revealed: 90s One-Hit Wonders
12:30pE to 5pE - A Year In Music Marathon covering 1990 through 1999
5:30pE - Rage Against The Machine: Live At Finsbury Park
7pE - Kid Rock: Live From The Artists Den
8pE - Foo Fighters - Live At Wembley Stadium
10:30pE - Jane's Addiction: Live In NYC
12aE - Garbage: One Mile High... Live
2aE - Rock Legends: Foo Fighters
2:30aE - Rock Legends: Radiohead
Sunday, September 4
10:30aE - Top Ten Revealed - 90s Rap Throwbacks
11aE - Top Ten Revealed - Movie Soundtracks of the 90s
11:30pE - Top Ten Revealed - Epic Songs Of '92
12pE - Top Ten Revealed - Debut Albums Of 1992
12:30pE - Top Ten Revealed - 90s One-Hit Wonders
1pE - Top Ten Revealed - 90s Break Up Songs
1:30pE - Jewel Live At The Rialto Theater
3:30pE - Matchbox Twenty
4:30pE - Alanis Morissette
5:30pE - Pearl Jam: Let's Play Two
8pE - Stone Temple Pilots: Live In Chicago
9:30pE - Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den
10:30pE - The Black Crowes: Live From The Artists Den
11:30pE - Rock Legends: Green Day
12aE - Rock Legends: No Doubt
1aE - Rock Legends: Radiohead
1:30aE - Rock Legends: Nine Inch Nails
Monday, September 5
8aE - Seal
9aE - Macy Gray
10aE - Rock Legends: Lenny Kravitz
10:30aE - Rock Legends: Green Day
11aE - Rock Legends: Red Hot Chili Peppers
11:30aE - Rock Legends: Pearl Jam
12pE - Dave Matthews Band: Weekend On The Rocks
1pE - Sheryl Crow: Live From The Artists Den
2pE - The Wallflowers
3pE - Alanis Morissette
4pE - Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den
5pE & 1:30aE - Stone Temple Pilots: Live In Chicago
6:30pE - Pearl Jam: Let's Play Two
9pE & 11:15pE - Monday Night Movie: Singles (1992)
