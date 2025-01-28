The GRAMMY Channel Returns To SiriusXM

(SiriusXM) SiriusXM, the Official US Radio Partner of The GRAMMY Awards, today announced the return of The GRAMMY Channel for its fifth year, with all the superstars, breakthrough artists, and must-hear songs from a remarkable year in music. The GRAMMY Channel is airing now through February 2 on SiriusXM channel 17 and on the SiriusXM app.

Leading up to Music's Biggest Night, listeners can hear the ultimate GRAMMY soundtrack with music, behind-the-scenes stories and insights from the nominees across multiple categories, including the Lifetime Achievement Award honorees. Artists you'll hear on the channel include Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Chris Stapleton, Kendrick Lamar, Shaboozey, Pearl Jam, Taylor Swift and many more.

The GRAMMY Channel is also bringing listeners closer to the artists they love with exclusive live red carpet coverage and interviews throughout the night on February 2. For the first time, the channel will also take listeners backstage at the pre-ceremony awards to speak with some of the winners right after they accept their GRAMMY. For a complete list of this year's nominations, click here

