Chris Jericho Reveals More Fozzy 25th Anniversary Plans

Chris Jericho and PJ Farley recently appeared on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. During the interview, Chris Jericho gave an update on Fozzy and PJ Farley discussed Kuarantine shows. We were sent the following excerpts:

Chris Jericho: Our 25th anniversary tour is this year and next year we got another leg coming up I believe in April in the States, and we'll probably do another one in September. We're gonna hit Canada again, which we haven't been in a while and of course, we always do very, very well in the UK, so we'll be heading back there, so yeah. Man, 25 years since I first saw you with Mitzi at some bar where you were coming, where you were hanging out and she brought me over and we became lifelong friends ever since.

Eddie Trunk: Yeah, man, that's crazy. The amount of time that has gone by since that first record on Megaforce all that time ago and like I said, man, you put a lot of work into that. You've really built it and it's awesome to see that it's still going strong after all this time.

Chris Jericho & PJ Farley on Kuarantine Shows. PJ Farley: We did a quarantine set, but Charlie Parra, our guitar player wasn't available, so we had Bruce Kulick sit in with us and for KISS nerds, if you want to talk about some obscure trivia, we do "Silver Spoon" from the "Hot in the Shade" record and Bruce joined us on that. It was the first time he's ever played it live ever. There was a lot of firsts that weekend. I mean,it's a three-day festival that Neil Davis puts on down in Florida, and so the Friday was a whole bunch of bands and like, Todd Kerns and Zach Throne and Joey Casada, they played, uh, like they did "The Elder" all the way through and like I said, we did the Unmasked Dynasty stuff where I sang, Ryan sang and Jeremy sang, but Zach and Kerns as you know, I mean they played all weekend long and they just killed it, but then Kuarantine played on Saturday. We did our show. Like Chris said, Charlie, our guitar player was on tour, so we couldn't make it, so we're like, "Who could we get to fill in? Who do you think knows who could handle these tunes? Let's call Bruce."

Eddie Trunk: That's awesome. Yeah, I knew about that. That was in Sarasota, right?

PJ Farley: Yeah. It was in Sarasota and they do it every year and it's for a good cause, but it's just great 'cause once again, I mean, we talk about this all the time and there's plenty of things to discuss, but I've found with Kuarantine and you know, these types of festivals, now that KISS isn't officially playing anymore, there's still a big market for KISS fans to see that music liv and we've really seen with Kuarantine a lot of growth over the last couple years. As you know, we started this during lockdown, quarantine, get it, and we've actually started going on the road to do shows, and the shows have been great, and people are showing up whether they know the non-makeup songs or not. Some people are showing up in Full KISS regalia with the makeup and everything because it's a place to go and celebrate this band that we've all known and loved for so long and now that they don't do it, bands like us being the only eighties non-makeup KISS tribute band, along with all the makeup tribute bands are a cool place to go for people looking for a rock and roll party that only KISS can provide.

