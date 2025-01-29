Goose Declare 'Everything Must Go' With New Album

(BHM) Goose has announced the upcoming release of their eagerly anticipated fourth studio album, Everything Must Go, arriving via No Coincidence Records on Friday, April 25.

The Connecticut-based quintet's first new studio LP in close to three years, Everything Must Go is heralded by today's premiere of the euphoric first single, "Give It Time." Like the solitary voice of doubt that rattles through the mind in our loneliest hours, "Give It Time" starts gently but soon begins to build, buoyed by the steadying cadence of a bass drum. As the music intensifies, unfurling with soaring guitar and five-part harmonies, the uncertainty of the opening measures begins to crack, revealing in its place a perpetual message of hope.

"'Give it Time' is a product of Goose's reconfiguration and reinvention in 2024. "I feel like this song showed itself to us at just the right moment," singer/guitarist Rick Mitarotonda says. "We'd played around with it for a while but it wasn't until we started rehearsing with the new formation of the band that it clicked. The arrangement came together in real-time just as the band was emerging from this difficult moment and reintroducing ourselves. And so it feels like an anthem of that time - the doubt, the excitement, and the possibility of something new. It felt significant that the song is about patience and letting things come to you and that's exactly what happened here."

"'Give It Time' is a triumphant celebration of how far this band has come," says singer/keyboard player/guitarist Peter Anspach. "From playing small bars and driving our van through the night to playing Madison Square Garden; our journey has been an adventure full of perseverance and brotherhood. To me, everyone singing together in harmony on the last chorus is the personification of that bond we've built together to get to this point."

The first release since 2022's critically acclaimed Dripfield, Everything Must Go, produced by D. James Goodwin, marks the band's evolution since its inception in 2014. Drawing from the feel of its live performances, the album features a carnivalesque cast of characters - primarily songs written throughout the band's recent years of growth, including re-imagined live staples and songs that capture the band's evolving, dynamic sound.

"These songs all come from different times and places in a way that captures a part of the journey of the band," Mitarotonda says. "It moves through time for us, but not in a tidy, linear way. Like the band, it's okay for things to feel more like a landscape sometimes and less like a singular cohesive statement. It mixes different moods and ideas and characters. The through line is that each piece is part of that journey and that everyone is welcome to the party."

For fans and newcomers alike, Everything Must Go is an arrival of sorts - a journey through the group's past and present. It's also a statement of intent.

"As we were experiencing a significant change in the lives of the band, as well as reflecting on the multitude of fast past changes unfolding around all of us constantly, the title continued to take on many layers of meaning throughout the process," Mitarotonda says. "The idea was to throw everything at this project. To wipe the slate clean."

Tracklist:

Everything Must Go

Give It Time

Dustin Hoffman

Your Direction

Thatch

Lead Up

Animal

Red Bird

Atlas Dogs

California Magic

Feel It Now

Iguana Song

Silver Rising

How It Ends

