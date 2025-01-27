Mountain Jam Reveal Mystery Headliner

(Radio Woodstock) Mountain Jam, the Northeast's premier rock and camping music festival, is thrilled to announce its Mystery Headliner: Goose! The highly anticipated festival, running June 20-22, 2025, marks Mountain Jam's triumphant return after a six-year hiatus.

Since their debut album in 2016, Goose has become a leading force in the jam scene. Known for their genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base, they've captivated audiences everywhere. Playing and Selling out venues like MSG, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Forest Hills Stadium and performing for iconic festival crowds at Bonnaroo, ACL, and many more.

This year, Goose will bring their sprawling improvisation and driving rhythms to the Mountain Jam Stage, with a festival closing headline performance on Sunday June 22nd.

Goose will be joining an already stellar lineup, including headliners Khruangbin (Friday night) and Mt. Joy (Saturday night), along with Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Trampled by Turtles, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Moe, Julien Baker & Torres, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Dogs in a Pile, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, and many more incredible artists. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music and magic!

Mountain Jam 2025 promises three full days of incredible live music on a single main stage set at the mountain's base, providing attendees with an intimate and immersive experience in a natural amphitheater setting.

Single-day tickets are now on sale at MountainJamFestival.com, alongside 3-day general admission, camping, and VIP packages.

In addition to the exciting headliner reveal, Mountain Jam is pleased to share the daily lineup for 2025:

FRIDAY, JUNE 20

Khruangbin

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Karina Rykman

Kitchen Dwellers

Upstate

SATURDAY, JUNE 21

Mt. Joy

Trampled by Turtles

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Julien Baker & TORRES

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

Shane Guerrette

SUNDAY, JUNE 22

Goose

moe.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Dogs In A Pile

Mikaela Davis

