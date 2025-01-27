Mountain Jam Reveal Mystery Headliner

(Radio Woodstock) Mountain Jam, the Northeast's premier rock and camping music festival, is thrilled to announce its Mystery Headliner: Goose! The highly anticipated festival, running June 20-22, 2025, marks Mountain Jam's triumphant return after a six-year hiatus.
Since their debut album in 2016, Goose has become a leading force in the jam scene. Known for their genre-blending sound, improvisational live performances, and dedicated fan base, they've captivated audiences everywhere. Playing and Selling out venues like MSG, Red Rocks Amphitheater, Forest Hills Stadium and performing for iconic festival crowds at Bonnaroo, ACL, and many more.
This year, Goose will bring their sprawling improvisation and driving rhythms to the Mountain Jam Stage, with a festival closing headline performance on Sunday June 22nd.
Goose will be joining an already stellar lineup, including headliners Khruangbin (Friday night) and Mt. Joy (Saturday night), along with Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Trampled by Turtles, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Moe, Julien Baker & Torres, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Dogs in a Pile, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, and many more incredible artists. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music and magic!
Mountain Jam 2025 promises three full days of incredible live music on a single main stage set at the mountain's base, providing attendees with an intimate and immersive experience in a natural amphitheater setting.
Single-day tickets are now on sale at MountainJamFestival.com, alongside 3-day general admission, camping, and VIP packages.
In addition to the exciting headliner reveal, Mountain Jam is pleased to share the daily lineup for 2025:
FRIDAY, JUNE 20
Khruangbin
Joe Russo's Almost Dead
Karina Rykman
Kitchen Dwellers
Upstate
SATURDAY, JUNE 21
Mt. Joy
Trampled by Turtles
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Julien Baker & TORRES
Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
Shane Guerrette
SUNDAY, JUNE 22
Goose
moe.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Dogs In A Pile
Mikaela Davis
Mountain Jam Returning After 6 Year Hiatus
Yonder Mountain String Band Preview Nowhere Next With 'Here I Go' Video
Nicholas Jamerson Announces New Album 'Peace Mountain'
Singled Out: Kevin Daniel's City That Saves
Alice Cooper To Be Joined By Ex-Guns N' Roses Star On Upcoming Dates- Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Modern English Launching Major North American Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's New Song Now Available- Randy Rhoads Book Author Addresses Eddie Van Halen Rumors- more
Dustin Lynch Announces Las Vegas Club Set Residency- Koe Wetzel This Week's POLLSTAR Cover Artist- more
Katy Perry Announces U.S. Leg Of The Lifetimes Tour 2025- Future Shares 'Lost My Dog' Video- St. Vincent, Ben Gibbard And Earl Sweatshirt Noise Pop Festival- more
RockPile: Spotlight on Liberation Hall
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Incubus Plot 2025 Morning View + The Hits Tour
Of Mice & Men Launching Spring Headline Tour
80's New Wave Tour Totally Tubular Festival Returning This Summer
Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2025 Summer North American Headline Tour
Steven Wilson Announces North American Leg Of The Overview Tour
Upon Wings Stream New Song 'Haunting Me'
Alice Cooper To Be Joined By Ex-Guns N' Roses Star On Upcoming Dates
Simple Minds, Soft Cell, Modern English Launching Major North American Tour