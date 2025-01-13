Goose To Make Madison Square Garden Debut On Summer Tour

(BHM) Goose has announced its initial run of upcoming Summer 2025 headline dates, including their first-ever headline show at New York City's world-famous Madison Square Garden, set for Saturday, June 28. The newly announced dates also include a two-night stand at Greenwood Village, CO's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre (June 6-7).

Presale sign-ups for all three shows are available now here; fans who sign up will receive a unique code allowing access to the official Goose presale beginning Wednesday, January 15 at 10:00 am (local). In addition, the TED VIP on-sale will be available beginning Tuesday, January 14 at 10:00 am (local). Venue presales begin Thursday, January 16 at 10:00 am (local). All presales end Thursday, January 16 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, January 17 at 10:00 am (local).

A portion of proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides essential support to music professionals in need. MusiCares is actively assisting those in the Los Angeles area and the greater music community who have been impacted by the ongoing wildfires. For complete information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

The newly announced dates - which follow Goose's recent debut performance at Madison Square Garden after November 2024's star-studded SOULSHINE event benefitting hurricane relief and recovery in North Carolina and Florida - represent some of the biggest headline shows in the Connecticut-based rock quintet's 10-year history as well as the latest additions to their evolving live schedule for the coming year. A further series of summer tour dates will be unveiled soon. Next month will see Goose embark on a series of North American headline dates that includes three-night stands at Milwaukee, WI's Miller High Life Theatre (February 6-8) and Grand Rapids, MI's 20 Monroe Live (February 13-15) along with a sold-out two-night run at Toronto, ON's History (February 10-11), the latter marking the band's hugely anticipated first-ever shows north of the border in Canada.

In addition, Goose recently announced Viva El Gonzo, a three-day destination festival presented by 100x Hospitality and set for May 8-10 in San José del Cabo, Mexico. The upcoming event will feature three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, along with sets from The War on Drugs, Tycho, Dawes, LP GIOBBI, LA LOM, and more. Limited tickets, TED VIP, and travel packages are available now.

This summer will also see Goose making an array of top-billed festival appearances, including Napa, CA's BottleRock Napa Valley (May 23-25), Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Friday, June 13), and Columbia, MD's All Good Now (June 14-15).

GOOSE - TOUR 2025

FEBRUARY

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

10 - Toronto, ON - History (SOLD OUT)

11 - Toronto, ON - History (SOLD OUT)

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

14 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

MAY

8-10 - San José del Cabo, Mexico - Viva El Gonzo

23-25 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Napa Valley *

JUNE

6 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

7 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

13 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *

14-15 - Columbia, MD - All Good Now *

28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

