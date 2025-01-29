W.A.S.P. Add Dates to Album One Alive Tour

(MBM) W.A.S.P. have added new dates to the UK/EU leg of their "Album ONE Alive!" which marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish at headline shows across Europe. In addition, W.A.S.P. will be appearing at a number of European festivals, performing their greatest hits.

"2025 W.A.S.P. will bring the much anticipated "Album One Alive" Tour to Europe and the U.K. This is the tour that showcases the album that started the long, long, undying bond between the Band and all the fans in all the countries where our international success first began 40 years ago.

"This tour showcases for the first time, that landmark First Album, Played in its Entirety, From Top to Bottom, most likely never to be repeated ever again. So be there and see these Winged Assassins, and witness this once in a lifetime event." - Blackie Lawless

Headline Shows Performing Album ONE Alive

06/07 Berlin, GERMANY - Astra

06/10 Vaureal, FRANCE - Le Forum - SOLD OUT

06/11 Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Effenaar

06/12 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG - Rockhal

06/13 Wiesbaden, GERMANY - Schlachthof

07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - Hangar Luka Beograd

07/16 Milan, ITALY - Live Club

07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND - UEA

07/22 Dublin, IRELAND - National Stadium

07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND - Telegraph Building

07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - Academy

07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - Rock City

07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - Salle de l'Abeille - SOLD OUT

07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Komplex

08/03 Munich, GERMANY - Backstage

08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Longhorn

9/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND - Newcastle O2 City Hall *

9/27 Manchester, ENGLAND - O2 Victoria Warehouse *

9/28 London, ENGLAND - Hammersmith *

10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY - Docks

10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Lucerna

10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Amager Bio

10/07 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller

10/08 Lund, SWEDEN - Mejeriet

10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN - Filmstudion

10/11 Örebro, SWEDEN - Conventum Kongress

10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - Fållan

10/14 Falun, SWEDEN - Heymakers

10/15 Östersund, SWEDEN - Folkets Hus

10/17 Oulu, FINLAND - Tullisali

10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND - House Of Culture

10/19 Tampere, FINLAND - Tavara-asema

10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA - Helitehas

10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA - Event House

*Support Act - Armored Saint

Festival Shows Performing Greatest Hits

06/06 Mystic Festival - POLAND

06/08 Rock Hard Festival - GERMANY

06/14 Into The Grave - NETHERLANDS

07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA

07/12 Midalidare Open Air - BULGARIA

07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE

07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN

07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES

08/01 Skogsröjet Festival - SWEDEN

08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT

08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN

08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUM

