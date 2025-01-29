W.A.S.P. Add Dates to Album One Alive Tour

(MBM) W.A.S.P. have added new dates to the UK/EU leg of their "Album ONE Alive!" which marks the 40th anniversary of the release of W.A.S.P.'s first album. To celebrate this classic metal album, W.A.S.P. will, for the first time in 40 years, play the entire album from top to bottom, start to finish at headline shows across Europe. In addition, W.A.S.P. will be appearing at a number of European festivals, performing their greatest hits.
"2025 W.A.S.P. will bring the much anticipated "Album One Alive" Tour to Europe and the U.K. This is the tour that showcases the album that started the long, long, undying bond between the Band and all the fans in all the countries where our international success first began 40 years ago.
"This tour showcases for the first time, that landmark First Album, Played in its Entirety, From Top to Bottom, most likely never to be repeated ever again. So be there and see these Winged Assassins, and witness this once in a lifetime event." - Blackie Lawless
Headline Shows Performing Album ONE Alive
06/07 Berlin, GERMANY - Astra
06/10 Vaureal, FRANCE - Le Forum - SOLD OUT
06/11 Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Effenaar
06/12 Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG - Rockhal
06/13 Wiesbaden, GERMANY - Schlachthof
07/11 Belgrade, SERBIA - Hangar Luka Beograd
07/16 Milan, ITALY - Live Club
07/20 Norwich, ENGLAND - UEA
07/22 Dublin, IRELAND - National Stadium
07/23 Belfast, N. IRELAND - Telegraph Building
07/25 Glasgow, SCOTLAND - Academy
07/27 Nottingham, ENGLAND - Rock City
07/29 Riddes, SWITZERLAND - Salle de l'Abeille - SOLD OUT
07/30 Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Komplex
08/03 Munich, GERMANY - Backstage
08/04 Stuttgart, GERMANY - Longhorn
9/26 Newcastle, ENGLAND - Newcastle O2 City Hall *
9/27 Manchester, ENGLAND - O2 Victoria Warehouse *
9/28 London, ENGLAND - Hammersmith *
10/01 Hamburg, GERMANY - Docks
10/03 Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC - Lucerna
10/06 Copenhagen, DENMARK - Amager Bio
10/07 Oslo, NORWAY - Rockefeller
10/08 Lund, SWEDEN - Mejeriet
10/10 Gothenburg, SWEDEN - Filmstudion
10/11 Örebro, SWEDEN - Conventum Kongress
10/12 Stockholm, SWEDEN - Fållan
10/14 Falun, SWEDEN - Heymakers
10/15 Östersund, SWEDEN - Folkets Hus
10/17 Oulu, FINLAND - Tullisali
10/18 Helsinki, FINLAND - House Of Culture
10/19 Tampere, FINLAND - Tavara-asema
10/21 Tallinn, ESTONIA - Helitehas
10/25 Zilina, SLOVAKIA - Event House
*Support Act - Armored Saint
Festival Shows Performing Greatest Hits
06/06 Mystic Festival - POLAND
06/08 Rock Hard Festival - GERMANY
06/14 Into The Grave - NETHERLANDS
07/10 Area 53 Festival - AUSTRIA
07/12 Midalidare Open Air - BULGARIA
07/14 Rockwave Festival - GREECE
07/18 Sun And Thunder Festival - SPAIN
07/26 Steelhouse Festival - WALES
08/01 Skogsröjet Festival - SWEDEN
08/02 Wacken Open Air - GERMANY - SOLD OUT
08/06 Leyendas del Rock Festival- SPAIN
08/08 Alcatraz Festival - BELGIUM
