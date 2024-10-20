.

The Devil Wears Prada and Silverstein Rock Small Show Following WWWY Festival

10-20-2024
The Devil Wears Prada and Silverstein Rock Small Show Following WWWY Festival

The Devil Wears Prada and Silverstein took the theme of The When We Were Young Festival to heart this weekend and teamed up to play to fans at a small venue for a special after show.

Both bands have been frequent tourmates over the years and reunited on stage for a special after show performance. A fan captured footage of The Devil Wears Prada joining Silverstein on stage to perform "Smile In Your Sleep". Watch it here

This year's When We were Young Festival took place this weekend (October 19th-20th) in Las Vegas and featured performances from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The Used, The All-American Rejects, among others.

The two-day event at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds included the same artists performing on both days.

Related Stories
The Devil Wears Prada and Silverstein Rock Small Show Following WWWY Festival

The Devil Wears Prada Announce U.S. Fall Tour

The Devil Wears Prada Team With LOLO For 'Reasons' Rework

The Devil Wears Prada Enter 'Ritual' Era With New Video

The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Extend Metalcore Dropouts Tour

News > The Devil Wears Prada

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Unreleased Van Halen Recordings To Be Released 'When It Feels Right'- Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concludes With All-Star Jam- more

Alex Van Halen Addresses Retirement From Music Rumor- Metallica Step Up To Help With Hurricane Milton Recovery Efforts- more

Day In Country

Stream Dan + Shay's 'It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album'- Midland Releases Barely Blue Deluxe Album- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: Halloween Fun in Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Unity, Peace & Freedom Music Festival

Halloween Special: Put These Halloween Goodies in Your Trick-or-Treat Bag

Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection

Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix

Latest News

Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall

The Devil Wears Prada and Silverstein Rock Small Show Following WWWY Festival

Love Ghost x Skold Reveal 'Ski Mask' Video

Thrown Into Exile Deliver 'Desolation' Video

Unreleased Van Halen Recordings To Be Released 'When It Feels Right'

Ozzy Osbourne's Rock Hall Induction Concludes With All-Star Jam

The Retaliators Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Just in Time For Halloween

Singled Out: BONZIE's Hollywood