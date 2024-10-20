The Devil Wears Prada and Silverstein Rock Small Show Following WWWY Festival

The Devil Wears Prada and Silverstein took the theme of The When We Were Young Festival to heart this weekend and teamed up to play to fans at a small venue for a special after show.

Both bands have been frequent tourmates over the years and reunited on stage for a special after show performance. A fan captured footage of The Devil Wears Prada joining Silverstein on stage to perform "Smile In Your Sleep". Watch it here

This year's When We were Young Festival took place this weekend (October 19th-20th) in Las Vegas and featured performances from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The Used, The All-American Rejects, among others.

The two-day event at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds included the same artists performing on both days.

Related Stories

The Devil Wears Prada Announce U.S. Fall Tour

The Devil Wears Prada Team With LOLO For 'Reasons' Rework

The Devil Wears Prada Enter 'Ritual' Era With New Video

The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Extend Metalcore Dropouts Tour

News > The Devil Wears Prada