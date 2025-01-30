Will Smith Recruits Big Dean and Obanga For 'Beautiful Scars'

(fcc) GRAMMY- Award winning artist, actor and multifaceted entertainer, Will Smith, releases his new single "Beautiful Scars" with hip hop powerhouse Big Sean, Ft. Obanga- via SLANG Recordings.

Along with the release, Will Smith announces his forthcoming album, Based On A True Story, releasing March 2025. This will be his first album in over 20 years and will feature all previously released singles including "You Can Make it," "Work of Art," and "TANTRUM." "TANTRUM" is Will Smith's most recent collaboration with Joyner Lucas, released in December.

"Beautiful Scars," produced by OmArr and LeXoskeleton, talks about the pains of fame and learning from one's mistakes. Will Smith and Big Sean trade dexterous raps echoing off one another, revealing through mistakes in life they've become stronger and learned to embrace their 'beautiful scars' on a journey to becoming closer to God through it all.

The accompanying music video plays upon the iconic 90's Sci-Fi film, The Matrix. Big Sean presents Will Smith with the option of a Blue Pill or a Red Pill. The Blue Pill continues his life as is while the Red Pill allows him to go back and star as Neo in The Matrix; Will comedically takes both. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and with products integrated from partners, Stellantis (Grand Wagoneer) & Chilli Beans Sunglasses, the rest of the video follows Will Smith and Big Sean on an adventure of karate battles, gun fights and behind the scenes footage of movie magic. Using a pair of directors is reminiscent of the Wachowiskis co-directing the original Matrix film and the duo had a fun reunion with Will Smith after their collaboration on the blockbuster Bad Boys 4. The "Beautiful Scars" music video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, Yo! MTV and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

