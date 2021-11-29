

Food & Drink

If you have a tea lover, coffee drinker or chocolate fan on your holiday gift list we have some cool ideas for you here, and we even have a suggestion for all you "saucy" Santas!

Big Daddy Sauces

Sauce like a boss! That's their motto at Big Daddy Sauces and boy do they mean it! You'll be known as the saucy Santa when you give someone a gift of Big Daddy Bomb BBQ Sauce this holiday season. Created by Dwayne "Big Daddy" Thompson, Big Daddy Bomb BBQ Sauce is made in Thompson's adopted home state of Alabama but he's a native of New Orleans so it's no surprise that the flavorful concoction includes a hint of Creole seasoning. But the tangy tomato-based sauce is not too hot; we've tried it on a couple of things and we agree with Big Daddy when he says, "It's good on anything!" The same can be said for Big Daddy Sauce's Shake & Rub All Purpose Seasoning which you can use on vegetables in addition to all the meats. The rub comes in a generous 6.6 oz. shaker bottle while the sauce is available in 15 oz. bottles. To sauce like a boss this holiday season place your Big Daddy Sauces order here.

Tastings Tea and Theo Chocolate

If you have a tea fancier on your holiday gift list they are going to love you more than ever when they receive a gift of Tastings Tea from you. And just think how over the moon they'll be when you pair the gift of fine tea with fine chocolate from Theo Chocolate. Here's the scoop: Tastings Tea sources sustainably harvested organic teas and blends them in small batches. That assures that your tea will be of uncompromising quality from farm to teacup. Then the tea, available in Earl Grey, English Breakfast and Mint Fusion varieties, is put into biodegradable tea sachets and packed into cardboard canisters that hold 15 tea bags each. You can purchase the tea alone or paired with Theo Chocolate bars, with the Earl Grey pairing with Theo's 70% Dark Chocolate Orange, English Breakfast pairing with Theo's sweet and creamy Pure 45% Milk Chocolate and Mint Fusion matching up with Theo's 70% Dark Chocolate Mint. The chocolate is also completely organic and comes in 3 oz. bars. And yes you can order just the chocolate if you'd like. Find more information here.

Nora's Naturals

The holidays are a time when a good hot drink is especially appreciated and the coffee lovers on your list will really be filled with seasonal joy when you give them a gift of Nora's Naturals. The brainchild of Nora Tobin, right now Nora's Naturals is spotlighting a delicious single origin coffee from Africa that's grown by the Mzuzu Cooperative in the Chipita region of Malawi. There's more here than just delicious coffee too; Nora's Naturals also empowers Malawian women as the coffee is meticulously crafted by female farmers. The specialty beans are sustainably harvested at their prime while also supporting the equality and environmental sustainability of the region. The antioxidant rich coffee is available in light or dark roast and as whole bean or ground in 10 oz. bags. Tobin by the way has an amazing backstory, including the leading of wellness workshops and retreats. You can find out more about this incredible woman when you purchase Nora's Naturals here.

The Functional Chocolate Company

Just about everyone who loves chocolate will tell you that, yes indeed, it is functional. But the folks at Functional Chocolate (hey, we're friends, let's call them Funcho) have really taken that premise to heart. You can be a real hero this holiday season by gifting someone some Funcho chocolate that has more of a purpose than just tasting yummy. Funcho takes Fair Trade 60% cacao from South America and turns it into premium dark chocolate here in the U.S. where they also add select botanicals and other ingredients that are meant to help with certain conditions. For the person on your list who needs to reduce stress and anxiety Funcho has the Carefree Chocolate bar (mellow mint truffle flavor) with ingredients like English peppermint oil, passion flower extract and chamomile extract mixed in. Funcho's espresso crunch flavor Energy Chocolate bar with ingredients like taurine, green tea extract and ashwagandha is for those who need a little help with get-up-and-go and the zesty orange flavor Brainy Chocolate bar is similarly especially formulated to promote focused thought. Other varieties include Hot Chocolate (for menopause), Sleepy Chocolate (for restful sleep), Beautiful Balance PMS Chocolate (for PMS) and Sexy Chocolate to promote intimacy. Each variety comes as a 1.75 oz. bar and can be ordered by the individual flavor or you can "build a box" of different varieties. Order here.

