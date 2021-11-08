The Fifth - The Fifth EP

by Kevin Wierzbicki

This four-piece band has undergone an almost complete lineup change since their previous release; still fronted by singer Roy Cathey, The Fifth has new members in guitarist Justin Womble, bass man Jake Tripp and drummer Gary "Zeus" Smith. On arena rocker "Calm Before the Storm" the guys are clever with the song's intro, appropriately using a popping bass line, drums and a sustained guitar riff that slowly builds in intensity, all of which represent the "calm" before the "storm" that you can sense is about to hit. Indeed when things get loud Cathey weaves an eerie tale about impending doom; whether he's singing about the end of a relationship or the end of the world is up to you. "Coming to Get You," with hints of Nu Metal and Metallica, is not so cryptic; Cathey is singing about a dude who is on the hunt and has his lady of choice firmly in his sights. "Home" is the EP's softer moment, a radio-ready cut that's structured in such a way that it reminds of some of the hits Heart had during their big ballad era. The EP is rounded out with "Roll the Bones," a party night rocker and "Shake Little Sister," a fast mover that really showcases Cathey's emotive vocals and also Womble's guitar playing. If you're not yet hip to these melodic hard rockers now is a good time to get on board.

