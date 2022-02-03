

Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More

This time out our spotlight on the Arizona music scene looks at some of the exciting concerts coming to the Phoenix area.

Joshua Radin - Feb. 15, 2022 - Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

Michelle Obama and Ellen DeGeneres are fans of Radin and so are a lot of other folks; this renowned singer/songwriter, compared to Paul Simon by Rolling Stone, has sold over a million records. Expect to hear songs from throughout his career including cuts from his highly-praised latest release The Ghost and the Wall. Opening the show will be Flagstaff's own Tow'rs.

Allman Family Revival - Feb. 17, 2022 - Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix

Postponed from last year, this show features the Allman Betts Band (Devon Allman and Duane Betts) as they pay tribute to the music and life of the late Gregg Allman. Joining the guys in the celebration will be a once-in-a-lifetime lineup of guest players including Marc Ford, Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lily Hiatt, Luther Dickinson, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Eric Gales, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams, Jr., Art Edmaiston and River Kittens.

Bruce Dickinson - Feb. 26, 2022 - Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

This is a speaking engagement, not a concert, as Bruce Dickinson, the voice of the much-revered metal stalwarts Iron Maiden comes to town to regale fans with tales of his accomplishments and exploits. He'll talk about Iron Maiden along with select career highlights as a pilot and airline captain, award winning author, TV actor, beer brewer, sports commentator, podcaster, film scriptwriter, motivational speaker and, well you get the idea. Dickinson has done it all and this evening he'll tell it all!

Buddy Guy - March 16, 2022 - Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler

Chicago blues pioneer Buddy Guy has won seven GRAMMY Awards and he's a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but fans will find the masterful singer and guitar player pretty down-to-earth with his between song stage patter which is often of a humorous nature. And don't be surprised if Guy reels off some hot licks on his polka dot guitar while strolling the venue's aisles. A star in his own right, Canadian blues man Colin James opens the show. The pair will also appear at the Rialto Theatre in Tucson on March 17.

Marshall Tucker Band and Dave Mason - March 20, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Wow! What a show this is going to be in Phoenix's intimate Celebrity Theatre. One of the biggest groups of the first Southern Rock era, MTB had success with "Heard it in a Love Song," "Can't You See," "Fire on the Mountain," "24 Hours at a Time" as well as albums loaded with great deep cuts. Original singer Doug Gray is at the microphone for this stop on the band's 50th Anniversary Tour. Dave Mason is a legendary figure in Classic Rock as a member of Traffic, as a guest performer on countless albums and as a solo performer where he's known for cuts like "Only You Know and I Know" and "We Just Disagree." Both acts will also appear at the TCC Music Hall in Tucson March 19.