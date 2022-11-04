

Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Summer is finally over in Arizona but an exciting list of upcoming concerts is keeping things hot! Here's a look at a small sampling of what's in store for the Phoenix area.

Louden Swain - Nov. 12, 2022 - Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, Glendale

Here's a chance to see this alternative rock band in an intimate setting, something fans will really appreciate since the group is fronted by TV star Rob Benedict, who played God on "Supernatural" and also had parts in "Lucifer" and "Felicity." Benedict and his band, guitarist Billy Norton, bass man Michael Borja and drummer Stephen Norton will play cuts from their new album(their 10th studio album overall) along with favorites from their back catalog. Not coincidentally, the "Supernatural" convention is taking place at the hotel the same day.

Echosmith - Nov. 18, 2022 - Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

It'll be an all-in-the-family evening of fun when Sydney Sierota and her brothers Noah and Graham bring Echosmith to downtown Phoenix for a Friday night show. Actually it'll be a sweet treat too as the band is sure to perform their latest single "Gelato." Fans will also hear the reimagined version of the multi-platinum hit single "Cool Kids" that the trio recently recorded, "Cool Kids (our version)." And you might even hear new music that hasn't been released yet as the band is currently enjoying an intense burst of creativity.

Joe Bonamassa - Nov. 18, 2022 - Arizona Financial Theatre

The hottest blues man on the planet brings his US Fall Tour to downtown Phoenix in support of his latest albumand its breakout single "Mind's Eye." If you've never seen this affable guitar god before you'll be amazed by his fretwork, his emotion-filled vocals and his stellar back-up band. The hard-working player has collaborated with everyone from Alan Parsons to Eric Clapton, Jethro Tull to Paul Rogers and Beth Hart to Sam Moore. No wonder artists scramble to join him twice a year on his Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea music cruise!

Dave Mason - Nov. 19, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Mason was a founding member of the influential classic rock band Traffic but left in 1969 to launch a solo career that has thus far yielded three gold albums and the platinum. The journeyman singer and guitarist has performed on albums by the Rolling Stones, Wings, George Harrison and Jimi Hendrix to name but a few. Fans this evening will hear a set culled from his entire career, including his big hit "We Just Disagree" and favorite "All Along the Watchtower." Opening for Dave will be Al Stewart ("Year of the Cat," "Time Passages") and the legendary folk star Tom Rush ("The Remember Song").

BLACKSTARKIDS - Nov. 23, 2022 - Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

If you don't know this young trio yet here's an excellent chance to get in tune with the band's exciting mix of hip-hop, garage rock and synth punk as they'll be feeding off the energy of a large venue where they'll be opening for the 1975. Their new album is calledand it has already yielded hit singles "Digital World" and their collab with beabadoobe "Cyberkiss 2 U." BLACKSTARKIDS are TheBabeGabe, TyFaizon and Deiondre and they are from Kansas City, Missouri.