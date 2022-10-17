Country Music Cruise

The cruise will also feature celebrity-hosted activities like country karaoke, line dancing, Q&A sessions, Gospel Hour and panel discussions. There'll be Elvis tribute artists, a tribute to Dolly Parton from Karen
Hester and "The Grand Ole Opry at Sea." And of course all the delights of the Nieuw Amsterdam will be available to guests: spa, salon and fitness center, swimming pools, a shopping boutique and lots of dining choices including a premium Pan Asian restaurant. There'll be more than 50 performances in all, and rounding out the roster of talent will be Darin & Brooke Aldridge, 50 Shades of Hay, the Malpas Brothers, Ray Scott, Gil Grand, Chuck Mead, Sarah Gayle Meech, Tim Atwood & Chrissy Sparks and host Nan Kelley.
Since cabins are limited, if you want to go you should act now. Book your cabin here.
For information on other StarVista LIVE music cruises, including Malt Shop Memories Cruise, Soul Train Cruise, '70s Rock and Romance Cruise, Big Easy Cruise, Ultimate Disco Cruise, Flower Power Cruise and Sandy Beaches Cruise go here.
