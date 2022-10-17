.

Country Music Cruise


Thought you'd missed the boat? A block of cabins has just been released for this nearly-sold-out old-school country music cruise.

Country Music Cruise - Jan. 23 - 29, 2023


Previously listed as "sold out," the folks at StarVista LIVE have just released a limited amount of cabins for this cruise that takes place aboard the Holland America Line ship Nieuw Amsterdam as she sails from Ft. Lauderdale, FL to San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Maarten. Old school country artists galore will keep the music flowing, with headliners including Randy Owen, Clay Walker, the Oak Ridge Boys, Mark Chesnutt, Neal McCoy, Pam Tillis, Asleep at the Wheel and Johnny Lee. Also sailing on the Country Music Cruise will be Janie Fricke, Moe Bandy, Jimmy Fortune, T.G. Sheppard, John Berry and Gary Morris.

The cruise will also feature celebrity-hosted activities like country karaoke, line dancing, Q&A sessions, Gospel Hour and panel discussions. There'll be Elvis tribute artists, a tribute to Dolly Parton from Karen
Hester and "The Grand Ole Opry at Sea." And of course all the delights of the Nieuw Amsterdam will be available to guests: spa, salon and fitness center, swimming pools, a shopping boutique and lots of dining choices including a premium Pan Asian restaurant. There'll be more than 50 performances in all, and rounding out the roster of talent will be Darin & Brooke Aldridge, 50 Shades of Hay, the Malpas Brothers, Ray Scott, Gil Grand, Chuck Mead, Sarah Gayle Meech, Tim Atwood & Chrissy Sparks and host Nan Kelley.

Since cabins are limited, if you want to go you should act now. Book your cabin here.

For information on other StarVista LIVE music cruises, including Malt Shop Memories Cruise, Soul Train Cruise, '70s Rock and Romance Cruise, Big Easy Cruise, Ultimate Disco Cruise, Flower Power Cruise and Sandy Beaches Cruise go here.

