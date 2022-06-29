

Early Summer Concerts in Arizona

The early summer concert calendar in Phoenix and throughout Arizona is packed with shows from developing artists and established stars alike. Here are our picks for some of the best upcoming shows.

Cavalera Conspiracy - June 25, 2022 - Marquee Theatre, Tempe

Max and Iggor Cavalera first came to fame as members of the Brazilian metal band Sepultura and now they're honoring some of the early music that band made. The brothers will be playing selections from the groundbreaking Sepultura albumsandfor this show. Adding to the fun will be a bunch of opening acts: Cephalic Carnage, Healing Magic, Scattered Guts, Necessary Space, Ocean Harvest and Kill Command.

Anvil - June 29, 2022 - The Rebel Lounge, Phoenix

Back when The Rebel Lounge was known as The Mason Jar the room rocked every week with bands like Anvil. Now fans can capture the same feeling as the long-running Canadian band Anvil brings their hard-hitting show to town; bands like Metallica, Slayer and Pantera have acknowledged these guys as an influence. Make sure to arrive in time to hear opening acts White Wizzard, Midnite Hellion and Dawn of the Rising.

Great White - July 7, 2022 - Marquee Theatre, Tempe

Once bitten twice shy, baby! Andrew Freeman is the new lead singer for Great White; he'll be behind the microphone on hits and favorites like "Save Your Love," "House of Broken Love," "Rock Me" and of course the Ian Hunter-penned "Once Bitten, Twice Shy." Opening bands include DoubleBlind, American Headtrip, Koza and Phoenix's own First Draw.

The Happy Together Tour - July 14, 2022 - Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Tucson

The headliners for this tour are the Turtles, they of big hits like "Elenore" and the song the tour takes its name from, "Happy Together." It'll be a veritable parade of late '60s hits as opening for the Turtles will be Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Association, the Buckinghams, the Vogues and the Cowsills. Be ready to sing along to the oldies!

Stephen Marley - July 15, 2022 - Marquee Theatre, Tempe

The Wrecks - July 21, 2022 - Nile Theater, Mesa

Stephen's latest tour is called Babylon by Bus, the same title that his legendary father Bob Marley used for a tour and live album nearly 45-years ago. And they're going to need a big bus to get all the talent to the Marquee as coming along with Stephen are Skip Marley, Hirie, Kabaka Pyramid and Mike Love. You can count on feeling irie, mon!

The Wrecks - July 21, 2022 - Nile Theater, Mesa

Singer Nick Anderson was pretty much a wreck when he wrote the second effort from rural New York's The Wrecks. He was suffering the aftereffects of a breakup, but fortunately his muse came to him and pulled him out of the doldrums. Now the alt pop band is on tour and riding high, routinely selling out shows. Opening acts for this Phoenix area show are girlhouse and Mothe.