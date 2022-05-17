Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition

Originally released in 1974, sales of Eldorado were boosted by the airplay that "Can't get it Out of My Head" and "Boy Blue" garnered on FM rock radio. Eldorado was only the fourth ELO album and fans were still getting familiar with what to expect from the band, a seven-piece where three members were strictly strings players, two cellists and a violinist. Their sound also featured plenty of guitar, keyboards and the evocative vocals of band head honcho Jeff Lynne, whose voice would become omnipresent on the radio over the ensuing decade or so. Known as a perfectionist, Lynne toiled to get the sound just right and you can hear that better than ever on this rerelease from Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (fans lovingly refer to the label simply as MoFi). MoFi uses proprietary electronics and a technique that allows them to transfer sound to 180 gram vinyl (they call theirs SuperVinyl) that is very close to the sound of the recording's original master tape. That makes for a superior listen on any of MoFi's titles and especially for Eldorado where nuance reigns supreme on cuts like the jazzy strut of "Nobody's Child," the 50's-ish rocker "Illusions in G Major" and the highly-orchestrated title cut. The record is housed in a very sturdy gatefold jacket replicating the original, so there's nice visual enjoyment to go along with the sound.
