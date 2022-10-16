

Halloween Edition

Here are our picks for a few new releases for your Halloween playlist. Guaranteed all treats, no tricks!

Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics - Various Artists

Here's a generous 21-cut compilation of rare monster-themed novelty songs from the 1960s that begins with "I Was a Teenage Monster" by the Keytones, a humor-infused cut that likens a scruffy teen to Frankenstein, at least until he meets a girl that causes him to clean up. Like many of the songs here the cut features a lot of fun vocal effects. "Witch Queen of New Orleans" by Ervinna & the Stylers features a couple spooky cackles but the band plays it mostly straight with their cover of the 1971 Redbone hit. Bobby Bare is perhaps the most famous artist contributing here with the rockabilly "Vampira;" among the most fun of the other cuts are the spaceship sighting in the surf rocking/Chuck Berry-influenced "The Invasion is Coming" by the Invasion, the greasy sax-infused instrumental "It" by Johnny Frasier & the Regalaires which owes a little something to Link Wray's "Let's Rumble," the rockabilly romp through the cemetery that is Jackie Morningstar's "Rockin' in the Graveyard" and the frenetic "House on Haunted Hill" by Kenny & the Fiends;" the cut is an instrumental but it begins with a blood-curdling scream that'll startle the listener every time. Most everything here, like Billy Ghoulston's "Graveyard Stomp" is meant to be good fun and not really scary but there is a frightening cut; "Night of the Sadist" by Larry & the Blue Notes tells the story of a couple attacked while making out in a lover's lane. Also included is audio from three movie trailers; "Plan B from Outer Space," "The Blob" and "Creature from the Black Lagoon."

Arthur Brown - Monster's Ball

Yes Arthur Brown is still going strong and this new Halloween-themed record is more fun than busting up jack-o-lanterns while hopped up on pumpkin spice lattes. The eccentric singer begins the set with a tribute to fellow oddball Syd Barrett with a take on "Lucifer Sam," the Barrett-penned cut originally from the first Pink Floyd album. Brown has tons of guest players onand guitarists Steve Hillage and Fernando Perdomo along with drummer Ian Paice help him rock up the spooky Floyd oldie. "Bucket O' Blood" is a gory story that boogies along enhanced with sax and flute parts from Nik Turner, Brown's own "Zombie Yelp" finds him singing "normally" as well as concocting voices and singing about maggots. Of course this is the perfect venue for Brown to reprise his big hit "Fire" and he does it with an all-star backing band featuring James Williamson, Brian Auger, Carmine Appice and Jurgen Engler. All the typical Halloween tropes come out for "The Monster Hop" where Frankenstein, Dracula, the Wolf Man and others are name-checked; "The Vampire" is about an unfortunate random encounter with a blood sucker that takes a big part of its eerie sound from Theremin played by Alan Davey who also plays various instruments throughout the set. Brown has the perfect voice for this material and his bent sense of humor pushes the songs over the top. Also appearing are Shuggie Otis, Jordan Rudess, Billy Sherwood, the Sinclairs, the Coffin Daggers, Roye Albrighton, Mark Stein and Rat Scabies.

Wednesday 13 - Horrifier

Wednesday 13 is back with a set of horror-themed metal anthems that begin with the brief instrumental "Severed," a mood-setter that foreshadows the heavy horror to come in songs like the White Zombie-recalling "Exhume and Devour" (think about that for a minute!), "You're So Hideous" where Wednesday 13 seems to channel Alice Cooper both with his vocals and the song's arrangement while "Good Day to Be a Bad Guy" has an irresistible F-bomb filled vocal hook. Title cut "Horrifier" is a fast groove with a pummeling beat where the lyrics focus on homicide and "nobody gets out alive." "Hell is Coming" features guitars that singe and a scary rhythm, both enhance the notion that Lucifer is indeed on the way. The 11-cut offering ends with "The Other Side," a song that addresses mortality that is sentimental not scary and reveals a side of the band not experienced on the rest of the album.

Demonical - In League with Death

Here's a Halloween treat for fans of death metal from this popular underground Swedish band. It's a five song EP, a sampler of the band's work that includes two rare live cuts. First up is the thundering "Fallen Mountain" from the Demonical albumwhich came out earlier this year. The cut shows off the band's musical prowess with the usual hallmarks of rat-a-tat drums, buzzing guitar riffs and demon vocals from Christofer Saterdel. Two of the cuts go back a ways; "Death Metal" is speed metal from the 2007 albumand "Revel in Misanthropia" from the 2006 albumis also unbelievably fast and a showcase for drummer Ronnie Bergerstahl. While the entire EP is a good introduction to Demonical for those who are as yet unfamiliar, those who are already fans will love the two rare cuts that round out the compilation, "The Order" and "World Serpent," both recorded live in Italy in 2014. Right now the EP is available for free at Bandcamp, and you don't even have to say "Trick or treat!"