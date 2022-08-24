

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Rockin' on the Florida coast at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach!

Exciting thoughts come to mind at the mention of Daytona Beach, Florida. The seaside city is the home to the famed Daytona International Speedway where one of NASCAR's most important races, the Daytona 500 (slated for Feb. 19, 2023) is held. More recently Daytona Beach has become a hub for fans of heavy metal music as the new home of America's largest rock festival, Welcome to Rockville (slated for May 18-23, 2023). With Daytona Beach being filled with so many attractions and activities that are so packed with excitement it is only fitting that there's a place to stay that is just as thrilling --- the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

For fans of rock music it is like a dream to step into the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. Memorabilia is everywhere you look and these are museum-quality items. Displays change but at any given time you can see things like one of Eddie Van Halen's guitars and bandmate Michael Anthony's bass, Joan Jett's high-top sneakers and a huge photo of the Runaways on the beach, Madonna's Harley-Davidson hat and even a 1946 Harley-Davidson Knucklehead motorcycle with sidecar that was owned by Steve Vai.

There are posters, photos and star autographs galore and if you look closely you can spot a contract signing the Beach Boys to Capitol Records. Some of the most eye-catching displays are stage outfits worn by various acts, mostly chosen for exhibit because they are over-the-top. Rooms are similarly decorated and some rooms have electric guitars and amps inside so you can live your rock fantasy to the hilt.

Outside it is just steps to the Atlantic Ocean and a wide beach of golden sand; when you're ready to go back inside hit the shower (built into a surfboard!) to rinse the sand off. If you'd prefer to swim in a pool, the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach has one shaped like, you guessed it, a guitar! Live music is often on tap on the hotel's outdoor stage; in September the venue will present tribute acts every Friday, celebrating acts like Ozzy Osbourne, Linkin Park, Blink-182, Fleetwood Mac, the Eagles, Def Leppard, Scorpions and on Sept. 30 Alice's Jam Garden, a tribute to 90s-era grunge bands.

You can book private cabanas at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach and when you get hungry you can choose from fine dining at Sessions or something lighter from the coffee shop Constant Grind. Outside by the stage you can hit the Wave Terrace to sip cocktails or a local beer. And of course the hotel is right in the middle of all the other Daytona Beach fun which makes it a perfect jumping off place for your local exploration.

To book rooms at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach go here.

For more information about fun things to do in Daytona Beach go here.