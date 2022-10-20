

Items for Autumn Travel

Smart binoculars for your smart phone? Check! A sports bag to keep laundry odors at bay? Yep! Read on for info about these items and a whole bunch of stuff that looks out for your health and wellbeing while you're on the road.

eyeVue Smart Binoculars

Here's a really cool device to help you "get closer" to the action and take more-interesting photos and videos using your smartphone. The eyeVue transforms your smartphone into an interactive binocular camera so you can experience the moment while capturing, sharing and live streaming in real time. If that sounds amazing that's because it is! Here's how it works. The eyeVue is a binoculars-shaped device that you'll need to charge up with the included USB cord, and you'll need to download the eyeVue app to your phone. Then you'll attach your smartphone to the front of the eyeVue, making sure that your phone and the eyeVue are both turned on. Then use the touchpad (about the size of a laptop touch pad) to make the eyeVue do what you want it to do. You can zoom (up to 16X) and see the action in magnified high definition and if you want you'll be able to take still photos while you're recording a video. And you can live stream it all. The eyeVue enhances your phone's stabilization feature so you'll be able to view and capture live action shots like a pro! The eyeVue comes with a neck strap so it can hang like a pair of binoculars would, and there's a very nice carrying case included too. If you'd rather use your eyeVue with a tripod, there's an interface for that. The eyeVue weighs less than a pound and works on IOS iPhone 7 and later, Galaxy 7 and later, newer Androids and the latest Google Pixels. Order your eyeVue here.

Fiji Joe Turmeric

If you take a turmeric supplement or if you're wanting to try one, now is the time! Fiji Joe Turmeric sounds exotic and it is; it is grown in the South Pacific island nation of Fiji on certified organic farms. Freshly ground into a fine powder, Fiji Joe Turmeric is the easy way to supplement by adding it to a drink such as tea or a smoothie or just water. We like it mixed into juice or some type of fruity beverage where the turmeric flavor enhances the juice flavor. If you're a fan of golden milk lattes you'll love the way that Fiji Joe Turmeric perks up that concoction. Studies have proven turmeric to be helpful against back and knee pain, as a counter for digestive issues, to improve memory, fight type 2 diabetes and regulate cholesterol and a lot more. If you're concerned about any of these things and want to supplement with turmeric you'll know that you're getting a top quality product with Fiji Joe Turmeric. It's sold in 6 ounce glass jars and available to order here.

STNKY Washable Sports Bag

We kind of hate to bring this up, but remember how nasty your (or your mate's, or your kid's) clothes or athletic gear smells after the game or a good workout? We're pleased to tell you this though; you can control the stink with the STNKY Washable Sports Bag. The STNKY bag is a rectangular-shaped bag made of 100% polyester with a zipper at the top and a zipper at the bottom. There's a mesh liner and the whole thing is made to lock odors inside. And about that bottom zipper? Unzip it and turn the bag inside out and the STNKY becomes a wash bag; just drop the whole thing in the washer! The STNKY Washable Sports Bag comes in two sizes, the Standard (14 X18 X13 inches) which for example will hold dirty shoes, shorts and a shirt or two pairs of scrubs or gym gear and a towel. The bigger STNKY XL (18 X 25 X 26 inches) will hold four or five pairs of scrubs or gear for team sports or a long weekend trip's worth of clothes. Available in black, grey, forest green or burgundy, the STNKY Washable Sports Bag can be ordered here.

DrySee Waterproof Dressing

Sometimes you have a wound or other skin condition that, in order to heal properly, needs to be kept dry. This can really put a damper (pun intended!) on any travel fun that's related to water, not to mention the simple act of taking a shower. DrySee Thin Film Waterproof Dressing to the rescue! DrySee Waterproof Dressings (a type of bandage) fit tight to the skin and seal out water and also seal in any fluids the wound might discharge. Not only that, DrySee Waterproof Dressings will alert the wearer (or caretaker) if the waterproof seal is compromised. There's a "perimeter band" on the DrySee that will change color if it is compromised, meaning that it's time to change the dressing. We tested a DrySee for three days while we went about our normal day and found that it did not let any moisture into the wound during that time. As to if the wound discharges fluids, the inner pad part of the DrySee will change color and this is also your advisement to change the dressing. DrySee Waterproof Dressings are a reliable way to take some of the worry out of caring for your body. Available in sizes ranging from 2 X 2, 4 X 4 and 5 X 10 inches, Dry See Waterproof Dressings are sold in various quantities depending on the size you want, from boxes of four all the way up to cases of 500. Order yours here.

LOKI Enhanced Seltzer

Travel is meant to be fun and lots of people look to alcohol to enhance their merrymaking. But many don't like alcohol or the hangover that may tag along with it. LOKI Enhanced Seltzer is an alcohol-free way to enhance your mood with no concern about hangovers. LOKI is infused with Delta 8 THC derived from the cannabis plant; it is the lesser-known relative of Delta 9 THC, the substance that provides the high in cannabis, but is far lower in psychotropic potency. So drink one LOKI Enhanced Seltzer and you'll feel a mild mood elevation; continue drinking it to enhance the euphoric feeling to your liking (generally four 12-ounce cans will be enough to make you feel crazy good.) Hemp-derived LOKI Enhanced Seltzer contains no sugar or carbs, is gluten free and naturally-flavored and has only five calories per can. And yes it has a delicious taste that'll make your taste buds take notice, currently available in Lavender Peach and Blackberry Lemon flavors. LOKI Enhanced Seltzer is intended for use by adults over 21-years-old only. Order four and sixteen-packs here.

TheraICE Rx

Aches and pains are a fact of daily life and it's especially important to be prepared to deal with them when traveling. One of the most popular items made by TheraICE RX is the Headache Relief Cap that naturally relieves the pain of migraines, headaches and stress. The Headache Relief Cap uses both hot and cold therapies; if heat works best for you then pop your cap in the microwave, or freeze it if cold therapy works best for you. It's completely reusable so you can try both therapies as many times as you need. Like its name says, the Headache Relief Cap is shaped like a ski mask-type cap and that, depending on the way you prefer it, can be worn so your eyes are covered or not. The one-size-fits-all cap is form-fitting and stretchable and easily cleaned too, just use a damp cloth. The same technology is at work with the TheraICE Rx Hot & Cold Compression Sleeve, great to treat problems with knees, elbows, hamstrings, quads, calves and ankles. Safe for daily use, the Hot & Cold Compression Sleeve works by controlling the blood flow to the treatment area, which boosts the body's natural healing process. Available in small, medium, large and extra-large sizes. TheraICE Rx also makes a Wrist Ice Pack (great if you've spent too much time at the keyboard) which comes in two sizes, small/medium and large/extra-large. All three items are available in black or pink. Be prepared and get yours here.

The Patch Brand

There's got to be an easier way! That's not just wishful thinking when it comes to vitamin patches from The Patch Brand that make "taking" vitamins simple. The Patch Brand Vitamin Patch is a small, clear sticker ("patch") that you put on your wrist, and because it is clear no one will even know you're wearing it (although you'll probably want to rave about your Vitamin Patch to friends and associates!) Patch Brand Vitamin Patches come in five varieties to suit your various needs: Sleep, Energy, Focus, Immunity and Stress Relief. Sleep patches last all night and all the others are effective for 24-hours or more, and each has a little symbol (a sun for Energy, a moon for Sleep, for example) that will disappear when the patch is activated and working for you. All patches are free of gluten and sugar, are suitable for vegans, are cruelty-free and all ingredients are responsibly-sourced. And with The Patch Brand you are not putting any of the fillers that are so common in most supplements into your body. Get started by placing your order for The Patch Brand Vitamin Patch here.

