

Jake Owen, Rick Wakeman, Chicago, More To Rock AZ

Here's a look at some of the concerts coming to Arizona that are presented by the celebrated promoter Danny Zelisko Presents.

Jake Owen - Feb. 25, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Well you can wear your blue jeans to this show but don't go barefoot! Country star Owen broke through to the mainstream with his 2011 hit "Barefoot Blue Jean Night" and for sure he'll perform that along with all his other biggies including the latest "Best Thing Since Backroads."

The Clairvoyants - Feb. 26, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Amelie Van Tass and Thommy Ten are the Clairvoyants and you don't need any extrasensory power to know that you'll have a great time at this show. You've seen the duo on "America's Got Talent: The Champions" and now you can see these masters of magic and illusion in person.

An Evening with Chicago - March 1, 2022 - TCC Music Hall, Tucson AZ

Don't miss this legendary band's only Arizona appearance. "25 or 6 to 4," "Baby What a Big Surprise," "If You Leave Me Now," "Saturday in the Park," "Feelin' Stronger Every Day," "Old Days," "Just You 'n' Me," "Hard to Say I'm Sorry." Need we say more?

Rick Wakeman - March 2, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZ

This is the make-up date for the show that had to be postponed last November. The on again/off again keyboards player for Yes, Wakeman has a prolific career as a solo artist and he's also done tons of session work where he's played on over 2000 songs including for David Bowie, Cat Stevens, Black Sabbath, Lou Reed, Al Stewart and Elton John. This is Wakeman's "Even Grumpier Old Rock Star" tour but he'll be in a good mood as he performs and tells stories.

Andrew Dice Clay - March 18, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

You may remember that this outrageous comic's career has not been without controversy; he's been banned from MTV for life. All the naughty stuff just boosted his career in the long run though, and lately Clay has appeared in the television program "Entourage" and the blockbuster feature film "A Star is Born." The Dice Man may singe your ears a little with profanity but it'll be your sides that ache from all the laughing.

The Wailers One World Tour - March 19, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZ

Most of the original members of Bob Marley's Wailers have passed away, but who better to carry on the legacy than Aston Barrett, Jr., the son of former Wailers member Aston "Family Man" Barrett. Aston will lead the Wailers through a greatest hits set, a few surprises and cuts from the latest Wailers album One World. It's a sure thing that you'll leave this reggae show feeling "irie!"

Also coming:

Alan Parsons Live Project - April 16, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZSteve Hackett - May 12, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix AZNick Swardson - May 20, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZPitbull - May 27, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZSteven Wright - June 4, 2022 - Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale AZJoe Jackson - June 11, 2022 - Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, AZTori Amos - June 12, 2022 - Orpheum Theatre, Phoenix AZ

For a complete list of upcoming Danny Zelisko Presents shows, including those taking place outside of Arizona, go here.