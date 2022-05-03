

Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II: Mediterranean - August 23-28, 2022

After having to be postponed twice because of the pandemic, Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea is set to once again rock the Mediterranean Sea. As usual Joe has a host of fine blues performers ready to hop on board the Norwegian Cruise Line ship Jade and play their hearts out while the ship sails from Athens, Greece to the Greek island of Mykonos and Kusadasi, Turkey Aug. 23-28, 2022.

Generally every act aboard the Jade will play at least twice during the cruise, utilizing the main stage on the ship's pool deck, the ship's theater and other venues throughout the ship. That means cruisers will have a chance to see every act, and there are plenty of them. Scheduled to appear are Tommy Emmanuel, Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, King King, Samantha Fish, Ana Popovic, Jimmy Vivino, Blues Pills and journeyman British guitarist and singer Terry Reid. Also aboard will be Jackie Venson, the Suffers, the James Hunter Six, Kris Barras Band, Selwyn Birchwood, The Reverend Shawn Amos, the Cold Stares, Daddy Long Legs, Jade MacRae, Elles Bailey, Ben Levin, Lakota John and Toby Lee.

Shore excursions in Athens, Mykonos and Kusadasi will be on offer for an additional cost. The Acropolis and the Temple of Poseidon are highlights of an Athens tour while Mykonos is known for its whitewashed houses and blue-domed churches and windmills. At Kusadasi cruisers can explore nearby Ephesus, where among its abundant ruins lie the remains of the Tomb of John the Apostle and what's left of the Roman Library of Celsus. There are chances to hit the beach too.

The Jade is a veritable floating resort and some of the things that cruisers can avail themselves of include 10 restaurants (plus room service), half a dozen bars, a casino, pool and hot tubs, a spa, a fitness center, a sports court and a jogging/walking track, boutique, internet cafe and a photo gallery. There'll be no shortage of fun to have before, between and after shows! Special activities include autograph sessions, a Hohner harmonica clinic, Jimmy Vivino's All Star Jam and special acoustic performances in the mornings.

For more information and to book your cabin aboard Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II: Mediterranean cruise go here.