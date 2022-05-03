

John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, More

We explore fun activities involving John Mellencamp, Kenny Rogers, Nik Wallenda and Fox & Locke in Leiper's Fork, TN

John Mellencamp Art Exhibition in DeLand, FL

Seven years ago the Museum of Art - DeLand presented one of John Mellencamp's first museum shows and it was one of the most-attended shows in the museum's history. So it's no surprise the museum jumped at the chance to once again host an installation featuring the rocker's work, and "John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages" is on display now through March 27, 2022. The exhibition features about 50 works, most of which Mellencamp painted in the past couple of years during the pandemic. A few older works are on display as well. Mellencamp is not new to this type of artistry; the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member has been painting for over 35 years. More information on the Museum of Art - Deland and "Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages" is here . For ideas on some of the other fun things to do in DeLand and West Volusia County go here ..

Kenny Rogers Photography Exhibit in Cartersville, GA

An exhibition of photographs taken by the late country music star Kenny Rogers has opened. Called "Through the Years: Kenny Rogers' Photographs of America," the exhibit is in place at the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, GA (about 40 miles from Atlanta) through July 10, 2022. In addition to taking pictures of everyday people he met during his travels, Rogers also photographed many celebrities who sat for portraits, including his frequent duet partner, Dolly Parton. The exhibit features 18 celebrity portraits that Rogers shot, many of them signed to Kenny from the photo's subject. In all about 60 of Kenny's photos are in the exhibit. Rogers liked to go out into the wilderness when he had time before a concert or between shows and exhibit attendees will see many photos that do not feature people. More information about "Through the Years: Kenny Rogers' Photographs of America" is available here . To explore other fun options in Cartersville go here

Fox & Locke Returns to Leiper's Fork, TN

In a way a visit to Leiper's Fork, a village on the outskirts of Franklin, TN, is like stepping back in time. Known as a musician's enclave, Leiper's Fork is the kind of place where you can find musicians playing and singing on the front porch, for their own enjoyment and that of anyone who passes by. And while informal jams occur here all the time, there's a place where the music happens as a business. Until now, that place was called Puckett's, which for more than 60-years served as the Leiper's Fork general store. The general store got in tune with the music scene in 2002, adding a stage that hosts live music featuring local and regional musicians, and because of the venue's proximity to Nashville, you never know what big star might drop in. This beloved place, housed in a building that is on the National Register of Historic Places, recently sold to new owners. Longtime fans can relax though as the music will continue as the venue reverts to its original name from 1955, Fox & Locke. The name honors the two original owners of the building, Jack Fox and Martin Locke. The new owners have vowed to restore the building as necessary and keep the music and fun flowing so that Fox & Locke General Merchandise Store will continue to be the relaxed community meeting place that it has long been. Zachary Scott Kline, Casey Wasner, Noah Nash, The Woods, Billy Droze Bluegrass, Lost Hollow and Friends and Monty Russel are scheduled to appear in March, and the Thursday Open Mic shows will take place as usual. Find more Fox & Locke information here . For more information about Leiper's Fork go here

Nik Wallenda Brings New Show to Branson, MO

It was about a decade ago that daredevil Nik Wallenda dangled from a helicopter --- by his jaw --- over a crowd of 4000 onlookers at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri. Now the brave entertainer has announced that he'll be bringing his circus, Nik Wallenda's Zirkus, back to Silver Dollar City June 11 through July 24. In a show you won't see anywhere else, the exclusive Silver Dollar City performances will include soaring acrobatics and aerial stunts, human pyramids, trick bicycling, juggling and of course the mind-blowing feats the Wallenda family has long been known for, high-wire walking. Nik has performed high-wire stunts over the Grand Canyon, over Niagara Falls, over an active volcano, over Times Square and over the skyline of Chicago. He has single-handedly broken 13 Guinness World Records; will he break another at Silver Dollar City this summer? Find Silver Dollar City information here . Find information on all the other fun to be had in Branson here